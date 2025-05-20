Grays Harbor County recognizes National Therapeutic Court Month

At its regular meeting on May 6, the Board of County Commissioners adopted a proclamation to observe May as National Therapeutic Court Month in Grays Harbor County.

In recognition of May as National Treatment Court Month, Grays Harbor County is celebrating ongoing efforts to address substance use and mental health disorders through the expansion and success of local therapeutic court programs.

“Therapeutic courts are one of the most effective strategies we have for breaking the cycle of crime and addiction,” said District 3 Commissioner Vickie Raines. “We are proud of the collaborative work being done across both District and Superior Court levels to promote recovery, save taxpayer dollars and improve public safety.”

This year’s observance coincides with the launch of the Grays Harbor County District Court DUI Therapeutic Court, which offers enhanced supervision, treatment, and accountability for high-risk individuals convicted of driving under the influence. This new court is part of a broader, countywide commitment to therapeutic justice and rehabilitation as an alternative to traditional incarceration.

Grays Harbor County now operates two therapeutic court divisions:

District Court DUI Therapeutic Court, focusing on reducing recidivism among repeat DUI offenders through structured treatment and monitoring, and Superior Court Therapeutic Court, which offers a comprehensive, team-based approach to helping individuals facing felony charges who also struggle with substance use and mental health disorders.

Over 4,000 treatment courts nationwide are holding events this month to raise awareness of their success in reducing criminal behavior and supporting individuals and families in crisis. These courts represent the most successful justice system intervention in U.S. history for addressing underlying behavioral health issues that contribute to criminal conduct.

Grays Harbor County joins jurisdictions across the country in celebrating the lives changed through treatment courts and calls for continued support at the local, state, and federal levels to sustain and grow these vital programs.