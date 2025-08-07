Grays Harbor County Public Health seeks focus group participants

As part of its recently launched three-pronged county-wide health assessment, Grays Harbor County Public Health is inviting interested members of the community to participate in one of three focus groups.

Grays Harbor County Public Health has partnered with Harbor Regional Health, the Community Wellness Center and Summit Pacific Medical Center, and has contracted Rural Health Innovations, to conduct this assessment, which will lead to the creation of a Community Health Improvement Plan.

If you would like to attend a focus group session, you must pre-register by emailing Molly Carmack at mcarmack@ruralcenter.org.

Aug. 12 at 11 a.m.

Westport Timberland Library

101 E. Harms Drive

Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.

Hoquiam Timberland Library

420 7th Street

Aug. 14 at 9 a.m.

Summit Pacific Medical Center

600 E. Main Street in Elma

The Community Health Assessment Survey is also still available online. You must be at least 18 years of age and live in the area served by Grays Harbor County Public Health. To access the survey, go to https://ruralcenter.research.net/r/VXFNBSC