Grays Harbor County general election vote count updated

After Monday’s vote count by the Grays Harbor County auditor’s office, 16,147 votes have been counted with approximately 10 remaining. So far 90 ballots have been challenged, 78 were unsigned, and on 12 the signature does not match. Voters who have submitted “challenged” ballots have until Nov. 24 to “cure” them.

Visit the Washington state voter portal for more information. https://voter.votewa.gov/portal2023/login.aspx

The voter turnout has increased to 31% of 51,765 eligible voters participating in the 2025 general election in Grays Harbor County compared to the 19% who voted in the primary back in August. The next ballot count is scheduled for Nov. 25. The election will be certified no later than Dec. 4.

Senate Joint Resolution No. 8201

Proposes a constitutional amendment to allow funds held for the purpose of long-term care services and supports for eligible seniors and people with disabilities to be invested as authorized by law. Dedicates investment income from any such funds to long-term services and supports for program beneficiaries.

Statewide

Approved 1,078,953 (57.79%)

Rejected 788,084 (42.21%)

Contested Grays Harbor County Races as of Nov. 10 at 2:22 p.m.

Hospital District 1 Potential Annex Area – Oakville

No 418 (76.28%)

Yes 130 (23.72%)

Hospital District 1 Position 3

Andrew “Drew” Hooper 1,293 (65.57%)

Chad Searls 630 (31.95%)

Hospital District 1 Position 5

Shannon M Brear 1,383 (62.33%)

Gary Thumser 811 (36.55%)

Hospital Commissioner District 2 Position 2

Kyle Pauley 5,487 (50.7%)

Edward Welter 5,265 (48.65%)

Hospital Commissioner District 2 At Large

Scott Dilley 5,563 (51.84%)

Abigail Mercure 5,101 (47.54%)

Aberdeen City Council Ward 1 Position 2

Deb Wilson 187 (50.27%)

Kacey Ann Morrison 183 (49.19%)

Aberdeen City Council Ward 2 Position 4

Jerry Rajcich 206 (71.53%)

Ryan Housden 80 (27.78%)

Aberdeen City Council Ward 4 Position 7

Carrie Hubbard 501 (80.29%)

Cliff Feigelson 122 (19.55%)

Aberdeen City Council Ward 6 Position 11

John Shaw 166 (50.3%)

David Lawrence 164 (49.7%)

Cosmopolis City Council Position 4

Steve Davis 245 (56.71%)

Mark Collett 180 (41.67%)

Hoquiam City Council Ward 1 Position 2

Kaleb Blume 110 (51.16%)

Mary Thornton 100 (46.51%)

Hoquiam City Council Ward 2 Position 4

David J Smith 86 (63.24%)

Cathy Ryan 50 (36.76%)

Hoquiam City Council Ward 3 Position 6

William Nelson 108 (52.68%)

Ryan M. McClure 89 (43.41%)

Hoquiam City Council Ward 5 Position 10

Denise Anderson 148 (66.97%)

Max Johnson 66 (29.86%)

City of Elma – Police Operations and Maintenance

Yes 329 (53.24%)

No 289 (46.76%)

City of McCleary Mayor

Brycen Huff 388 (80.67%)

Chris Miller 88 (18.3%)

City of Oakville Mayor

Bill Breedlove 83 (62.88%)

Angelo Cilluffo 48 (36.36%)

City of Ocean Shores City Council Position

Curt Dooley 1,666 (64.3%)

Write-in 925 (35.7%)

Mary M. Knight School Board Director Position No. 1

Kayla Mali 170 (52.63%)

Tracey Ushman 137 (44.92%)

Satsop School District Position 4

Beth Heller 56 (63.64%)

Patrisha Werdahl 29 (32.95%)

Hoquiam School District Position 4

Brittney Daisy Dawn Russell 881 (54.42%)

Chris Eide 729 (45.03%)

Taholah School District Position 4

Tyson Johnston 93 (59.62%)

Mary A. Ralston 63 (40.38%)

Aberdeen School District Position 4

Jeanne Marll 1,575 (56.21%)

Jeremy C Wright 1,207 (43.08%)

Fire District 1 Fire 1 Position 2

Devin G Harris 282 (57.79%)

David D. Edwards 204 (41.8%)

Complete 2025 Grays Harbor County General Election results can be found here https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20251104/graysharbor/