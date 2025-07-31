Grays Harbor County Fair Schedule of Events

Thursday, July 31
Timberland Bank Day
Exhibit Buildings open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Pavilion open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Carnival open from 1 to 10 p.m.
Dennis Co. Ace Stage
NW Wildlife Sanctuary – Noon
NW Wildlife Sanctuary – 3 p.m.
Dancehouse Dancers – 5 p.m.
Jodesha Stage
Roberto the Magnificent – Noon
Roberto the Magnificent – 2:30 p.m.
Bigfoot Olympics – 3:30 p.m.
Roberto the Magnificent – 5:30 p.m.
4-H Pavilion Meeting Room
Sewing – Noon
Craft – 2 p.m.
Crafts and Hobbies Barn
Lapidary Demo – 11 a.m. to noon
Kids Crafts – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lapidary Demo – 2 to 3 p.m.
Daily Contests, Activities and Demonstrations
Featured Agriculture Display: Cranberry Industry – Pavilion Exhibit Hall
County Heritage Display: Quinault Indian Nation – Pavilion Exhibit Hall
Kiddie Fair Train – By Information Booth
Various Home Art Demonstrations – Pavilion Annex
Tractors, Small Engines and Logging Display – Pavilion Lawn
Plant Raffle – Agriculture Building
Pepsi Stage
Skynnyn Lynnyrd – 8 p.m.
Animal Showings
Horses, dogs, sheep, poultry and beef
Discounts/Special Promotions
Free Admission Hour: 10 to 11 a.m.
Daily Military Appreciation Discount – $2 off admission with Military ID
Kids’ Day – $2 off Youth Admission
Kids’ Day Ride Deals – All single rides only $4
All Day Ride Pass “Buddy Deal” – First pass sold at $40, with second pass being sold at half price. Day of, on-site sales only. Buddy must be present at time of sale.
Friday, Aug. 1
Grays Harbor PUD Day
Exhibit Buildings open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Pavilion open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Carnival open from 1 to 10 p.m.
Dennis Co. Ace Stage
NW Wildlife Sanctuary – Noon
NW Wildlife Sanctuary – 3 p.m.
Cheerleading – 6 p.m.
Jodesha Stage
Roberto the Magnificent – Noon
Roberto the Magnificent – 2:30 p.m.
Crafts and Hobbies Demo – 3:30 p.m.
Roberto the Magnificent – 5 p.m.
Silver Steel (Adam Carter) – 6 p.m.
4-H Pavilion Meeting Room
Sewing – Noon to 2 p.m.
Craft – 2 to 4 p.m.
Bigfoot Bingo – 6 p.m.
Crafts and Hobbies Barn
Lapidary Demo – 11 a.m. to noon
Kids Crafts – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lapidary Demo – 2 to 3 p.m.
Daily Contests, Activities and Demonstrations
Featured Agriculture Display: Cranberry Industry – Pavilion Exhibit Hall
County Heritage Display: Quinault Indian Nation – Pavilion Exhibit Hall
Kiddie Fair Train – By Information Booth
Various Home Art Demonstrations – Pavilion Annex
Tractors, Small Engines and Logging Display – Pavilion Lawn
Plant Raffle – Agriculture Building
Pepsi Stage
Dylan Marlowe – 8 p.m.
Animal Showings
Horses, swine, dairy, goats, cats
Discounts/Special Promotions
Daily Military Appreciation Discount – $2 off admission with Military ID
Saturday, Aug. 2
Sierra Pacific Day
Exhibit Buildings open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Pavilion open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Carnival open from Noon to 11 p.m.
Dennis Co. Ace Stage
Christian Fellowship Music – 11 a.m.
NW Wildlife Sanctuary – 1:30 p.m.
Talent Show – 3 p.m.
NW Wildlife Sanctuary – 5 p.m.
Jodesha Stage
Roberto the Magnificent – Noon
Square Dancing – 1 p.m.
Roberto the Magnificent – 2:30 p.m.
Kynan Shane – 4 p.m.
Lisette Bennest – 6 p.m.
4-H Pavilion Meeting Room
Cupcake Auction – 8 a.m.
Craft – 2 to 4 p.m.
Bigfoot Bingo – 6 p.m.
Crafts and Hobbies Barn
Lapidary Demo – 11 a.m. to noon
Kids Crafts – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lapidary Demo – 2 to 3 p.m.
Daily Contests, Activities and Demonstrations
Featured Agriculture Display: Cranberry Industry – Pavilion Exhibit Hall
County Heritage Display: Quinault Indian Nation – Pavilion Exhibit Hall
Kiddie Fair Train – By Information Booth
Various Home Art Demonstrations – Pavilion Annex
Tractors, Small Engines and Logging Display – Pavilion Lawn
Plant Raffle – Agriculture Building
Pepsi Stage
Nite Wave – 8 p.m.
Animal Showings
Horses and cats
Discounts/Special Promotions
Daily Military Appreciation Discount – $2 off admission with Military ID
Youth Livestock Auction
Montesano Farm and Home Outdoor Livestock Arena – Noon
Car Races
Sponsored by the Grays Harbor Raceway
Races start at 5 p.m. and are free with paid fair admission. IMCA Modifieds, Super Stocks and Hornets will be racing.