Grays Harbor County Fair Schedule of Events

Thursday, July 31

Timberland Bank Day

Exhibit Buildings open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pavilion open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Carnival open from 1 to 10 p.m.

Dennis Co. Ace Stage

NW Wildlife Sanctuary – Noon

NW Wildlife Sanctuary – 3 p.m.

Dancehouse Dancers – 5 p.m.

Jodesha Stage

Roberto the Magnificent – Noon

Roberto the Magnificent – 2:30 p.m.

Bigfoot Olympics – 3:30 p.m.

Roberto the Magnificent – 5:30 p.m.

4-H Pavilion Meeting Room

Sewing – Noon

Craft – 2 p.m.

Crafts and Hobbies Barn

Lapidary Demo – 11 a.m. to noon

Kids Crafts – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lapidary Demo – 2 to 3 p.m.

Daily Contests, Activities and Demonstrations

Featured Agriculture Display: Cranberry Industry – Pavilion Exhibit Hall

County Heritage Display: Quinault Indian Nation – Pavilion Exhibit Hall

Kiddie Fair Train – By Information Booth

Various Home Art Demonstrations – Pavilion Annex

Tractors, Small Engines and Logging Display – Pavilion Lawn

Plant Raffle – Agriculture Building

Pepsi Stage

Skynnyn Lynnyrd – 8 p.m.

Animal Showings

Horses, dogs, sheep, poultry and beef

Discounts/Special Promotions

Free Admission Hour: 10 to 11 a.m.

Daily Military Appreciation Discount – $2 off admission with Military ID

Kids’ Day – $2 off Youth Admission

Kids’ Day Ride Deals – All single rides only $4

All Day Ride Pass “Buddy Deal” – First pass sold at $40, with second pass being sold at half price. Day of, on-site sales only. Buddy must be present at time of sale.

Friday, Aug. 1

Grays Harbor PUD Day

Exhibit Buildings open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pavilion open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Carnival open from 1 to 10 p.m.

Dennis Co. Ace Stage

NW Wildlife Sanctuary – Noon

NW Wildlife Sanctuary – 3 p.m.

Cheerleading – 6 p.m.

Jodesha Stage

Roberto the Magnificent – Noon

Roberto the Magnificent – 2:30 p.m.

Crafts and Hobbies Demo – 3:30 p.m.

Roberto the Magnificent – 5 p.m.

Silver Steel (Adam Carter) – 6 p.m.

4-H Pavilion Meeting Room

Sewing – Noon to 2 p.m.

Craft – 2 to 4 p.m.

Bigfoot Bingo – 6 p.m.

Crafts and Hobbies Barn

Lapidary Demo – 11 a.m. to noon

Kids Crafts – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lapidary Demo – 2 to 3 p.m.

Daily Contests, Activities and Demonstrations

Featured Agriculture Display: Cranberry Industry – Pavilion Exhibit Hall

County Heritage Display: Quinault Indian Nation – Pavilion Exhibit Hall

Kiddie Fair Train – By Information Booth

Various Home Art Demonstrations – Pavilion Annex

Tractors, Small Engines and Logging Display – Pavilion Lawn

Plant Raffle – Agriculture Building

Pepsi Stage

Dylan Marlowe – 8 p.m.

Animal Showings

Horses, swine, dairy, goats, cats

Discounts/Special Promotions

Daily Military Appreciation Discount – $2 off admission with Military ID

Saturday, Aug. 2

Sierra Pacific Day

Exhibit Buildings open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Pavilion open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Carnival open from Noon to 11 p.m.

Dennis Co. Ace Stage

Christian Fellowship Music – 11 a.m.

NW Wildlife Sanctuary – 1:30 p.m.

Talent Show – 3 p.m.

NW Wildlife Sanctuary – 5 p.m.

Jodesha Stage

Roberto the Magnificent – Noon

Square Dancing – 1 p.m.

Roberto the Magnificent – 2:30 p.m.

Kynan Shane – 4 p.m.

Lisette Bennest – 6 p.m.

4-H Pavilion Meeting Room

Cupcake Auction – 8 a.m.

Craft – 2 to 4 p.m.

Bigfoot Bingo – 6 p.m.

Crafts and Hobbies Barn

Lapidary Demo – 11 a.m. to noon

Kids Crafts – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lapidary Demo – 2 to 3 p.m.

Daily Contests, Activities and Demonstrations

Featured Agriculture Display: Cranberry Industry – Pavilion Exhibit Hall

County Heritage Display: Quinault Indian Nation – Pavilion Exhibit Hall

Kiddie Fair Train – By Information Booth

Various Home Art Demonstrations – Pavilion Annex

Tractors, Small Engines and Logging Display – Pavilion Lawn

Plant Raffle – Agriculture Building

Pepsi Stage

Nite Wave – 8 p.m.

Animal Showings

Horses and cats

Discounts/Special Promotions

Daily Military Appreciation Discount – $2 off admission with Military ID

Youth Livestock Auction

Montesano Farm and Home Outdoor Livestock Arena – Noon

Car Races

Sponsored by the Grays Harbor Raceway

Races start at 5 p.m. and are free with paid fair admission. IMCA Modifieds, Super Stocks and Hornets will be racing.

The carnival offers a wide variety of rides.