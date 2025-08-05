Grays Harbor County Fair is a scream

What would a county fair be without the excited screams of teenagers on rides and the laughter and applause of audience members regaled by performances and contests?

The Grays Harbor County Fair carnival provided the thrills and chills and the multiple stages offered musical and comedic performances.

Veteran fair performer Roberto the Magnificent held several shows featuring his unique brand of interactive comedy on the Jodesha Stage. From dad jokes to juggling, Roberto held his audiences in rapt attention. Roberto says the Grays Harbor County Fair is one of his all-time favorites.

“When I first started doing fairs this was one of the first fairs I started doing way back in ‘91-’92. I like these smaller community fairs, people are here to have a good time, a lot of people are smiling, and good vibes,” Roberto said. “When you have an audience that is really interactive and having fun and laughing, it kind of brings you up a little bit, it makes it easier to do my stuff. That’s what makes the difference between a good show and a great show is having a fabulous audience.”

Entertainment could be found around just about every corner as the Fair included demonstrations by Northwest Animal Sanctuary, cheerleading performances, a talent show, square dancing and more. Radio personalities Johnny Manson and Jenae turned game show hosts and presided over the Bigfoot Olympics which combined trivia knowledge, physical skills and pie eating. County Clerk Kym Foster was one of the eager participants.

The Fair would not have been complete without carnival games and rides. Kids of all ages played traditional midway games and took a spin, literally, on the Ferris wheel, YoYo swings, a contraption called the Zipper, the Gravitron, the Ring of Fire looping coaster, and the Zero Gravity spinning platform. There were plenty of rides for younger kids as well including a roller coaster, and two fun houses.

From the looks and the sounds of it, the carnival rides and shows at the 2025 Grays Harbor County Fair were definitely a scream.

Youngsters enjoy a ride on the kiddie coaster.

A pair of fairgoers get airborne on a ride.