Grays Harbor County burn ban in effect

The Grays Harbor County Fire Marshal has announced a burn ban, effective 12:01 a.m. Thursday, via press release.

According to the release, the recent trend of warm and dry weather has prompted the Grays Harbor County Fire Marshal’s Office and Fire Districts to impose restrictions on outdoor burning in Grays Harbor County.

These restrictions include residential yard waste and land clearing burning on a temporary basis until conditions moderate. All residential yard waste and land clearing burning is prohibited until further notice.

The use of charcoal briquettes and recreational campfires are allowed in improved barbecues, fire pits or in designated campgrounds, such as those typically found in local, county, state parks or commercial campgrounds.

On private land, campfires are permitted with the landowner’s permission if built in the following approved manner:

The campfire shall be no greater than three feet in diameter and constructed of a ring of metal, stone or brick eight inches above the ground surface, with a two-foot-wide area cleared down to exposed soil surrounding the outside of the pit.

The campfire shall have an area at least 10 feet around it cleared of all flammable material and at least 20m feet of clearance from structures, overhead flammable materials and fuels.

The campfire must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old with the ability to extinguish the fire with a shovel and a five-gallon bucket of water or with a connected and charged water hose.

Completely extinguish campfires by pouring water or moist soil in them and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch. The use of self-contained camp stoves is encouraged as an alternative.