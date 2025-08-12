Grays Harbor County 2025 Primary update

Primary Election Day was one week ago today and a handful of races in Grays Harbor County are up for slots in November’s general election including a city council and a mayoral seat. Police and fire funding levies are also on the ballot.
Of the 18,579 registered voters in Grays Harbor County, 3,497 (19%) have cast ballots. The last ballot count was Thursday and the final is set for Aug. 19, which is Primary Election certification day. The estimated number of ballots left to be counted per the Grays Harbor County auditor’s election webpage is currently blank.
Here is where the races stand as of Aug. 7:
Aberdeen City Council Ward 2 Position 4
Jerry Rajcich 154
Ryan Housden 35
Darrin Lee Bates 17
Justin B. McFadden 10
Fire Protection Dist 12 Property Tax Levy for Fire Protection and Emergency Services (Grays Harbor and Mason counties)
Yes 212
No 170
City of Elma Levy to Partially Fund Police Services for 2026
Yes 282
No 242
City of Oakville Mayor
Angelo Cilluffo 44
Bill Breedlove 40
Sheila A Jones 5
Robert Lee Colgrove 3
Mary M Knight School 311 School Board Director Position No. 1 (Grays Harbor and Mason counties)
Kayla Mali 193
Tracey Ushman 125
Tessa Fatland 26
Write-in 7
School District 5 — Aberdeen Position 4
Jeanne Marll 1,040
Jeremy C. Wright 593
Michelle Sturges 161
Write-in 22
South Beach Regional Fire Authority Emergency Medical Services Levy Lid Lift (Grays Harbor and Pacific counties)
Approved 811
Rejected 421