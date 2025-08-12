Grays Harbor County 2025 Primary update

Primary Election Day was one week ago today and a handful of races in Grays Harbor County are up for slots in November’s general election including a city council and a mayoral seat. Police and fire funding levies are also on the ballot.

Of the 18,579 registered voters in Grays Harbor County, 3,497 (19%) have cast ballots. The last ballot count was Thursday and the final is set for Aug. 19, which is Primary Election certification day. The estimated number of ballots left to be counted per the Grays Harbor County auditor’s election webpage is currently blank.

Here is where the races stand as of Aug. 7:

Aberdeen City Council Ward 2 Position 4

Jerry Rajcich 154

Ryan Housden 35

Darrin Lee Bates 17

Justin B. McFadden 10

Fire Protection Dist 12 Property Tax Levy for Fire Protection and Emergency Services (Grays Harbor and Mason counties)

Yes 212

No 170

City of Elma Levy to Partially Fund Police Services for 2026

Yes 282

No 242

City of Oakville Mayor

Angelo Cilluffo 44

Bill Breedlove 40

Sheila A Jones 5

Robert Lee Colgrove 3

Mary M Knight School 311 School Board Director Position No. 1 (Grays Harbor and Mason counties)

Kayla Mali 193

Tracey Ushman 125

Tessa Fatland 26

Write-in 7

School District 5 — Aberdeen Position 4

Jeanne Marll 1,040

Jeremy C. Wright 593

Michelle Sturges 161

Write-in 22

South Beach Regional Fire Authority Emergency Medical Services Levy Lid Lift (Grays Harbor and Pacific counties)

Approved 811

Rejected 421