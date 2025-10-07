Grays Harbor College welcomes new Computer Science program

This fall, Grays Harbor College welcomed its first students in the new Associate of Arts in Computer Science program.

As part of the new transfer degree, GHC also introduced a new class, Foundations of Computer Programming (CS 141). CS 141 is the first class in a three-quarter Computer Science sequence, which introduces students to the fundamentals of programming through hands-on projects. Students use Arduino, an open-source electronics platform consisting of both hardware and software.

In a recent class project, students built a “spaceship interface.” The goal was to create a system where a green light stays on when a button is not pressed, and two red lights flash alternately when the button is held down. This project helped students understand how lights can communicate system status, similar to how a computer’s power light stays on even when the screen is asleep.

Through the spaceship interface project, students were introduced to electronic components like switches, pull-down resistors, LEDs, as well as programming concepts like built-in functions, variables, and conditional logic (“if statements”).

“We are thrilled to welcome our first cohort in Computer Science,” said GHC President Dr. Carli Schiffner. “The launch of this program reflects the incredible collaboration across our college and throughout the state. I especially commend GHC faculty members Terri Bell and Jaime Reino for their leadership in launching this degree. I am excited for the students who will benefit from their expertise and dedication.”

GHC’s new Associate of Arts in Computer Science degree prepares students for transfer into Computer Science bachelor’s programs and careers in a rapidly evolving digital world. Students will gain a strong foundation in programming, algorithms, and systems design, skills that are essential in fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, networking and software development. Career opportunities for graduates include roles like network administrator, computer hardware engineer, data manager and web developer.

In addition to the associate degree, GHC has partnered with South Puget Sound Community College to offer a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science focused on system administration, security and application development. This collaborative program serves students across the Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Region and is designed to promote regional workforce development. For more information visit ghc.edu/cs.