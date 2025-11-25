Grays Harbor College students distribute 280 holiday food baskets

Grays Harbor College students are making the season brighter for their campus community. In a student-led effort to ensure that many can enjoy a festive meal this season, the college’s Student Life department recently distributed more than 280 holiday food baskets to GHC students and staff.

Each basket included a turkey and all the traditional fixings for a holiday dinner. Funding for student baskets came from student fees, while the Grays Harbor College Foundation contributed additional support, making it possible to offer baskets to staff members by request.

“I am super impressed by our student government’s commitment to addressing basic needs. They work hard and allocate a lot of money towards efforts like this,” said GHC Student Life Director Sarah Dalrymple. “They are really empowering one another by using their fees to help each other. I am just so proud of them.”

Holiday baskets were shared at GHC’s Aberdeen campus and education centers in Raymond and Ilwaco, connecting students and staff across the region. Building on that spirit, the Student Life team is already preparing for another round of food distribution during the winter holidays.

In addition to the holiday food baskets, GHC’s Student Life team works year-round to ensure students have access to nutritious food through the Harbor Landing Food Pantry. Located on the Aberdeen campus, the food pantry is open to all GHC students and provides essential support. Students can visit during Harbor Landing’s hours (Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.) or evenings and weekends by appointment. Harbor Landing can also deliver to GHC’s Pacific County locations by request.

“I am so proud of our students for their compassion and leadership in organizing the holiday food distribution,” said GHC President Dr. Carli Schiffner. “I also want to thank our community partners and the Grays Harbor College Foundation for their support of our food pantry. With the recent suspension of SNAP benefits, this resource is more critical than ever, and it’s heartening to see our community come together for our students.”