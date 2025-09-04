Grays Harbor city council meetings round-up

Aberdeen

The Aberdeen city council took a “legislative break” for the month of August. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor at City Hall.

Elma

The Elma City Council approved all the items on the consent agenda. Under new business, the council approved the final acceptance of the library exterior painting, becoming an official partner of the America’s 250th in Washington State, renaming the Young Street building to Elma Community Safety and Service Building, and placing a “Little Book Depoe” at the visitor center in honor of long-time Elma librarian Dee Depoe.

Hoquiam

The Hoquiam City Council took part in a retreat in lieu of a regular meeting. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 8, on the second floor of the City Hall Building.

McCleary

The special McCleary City Council meeting convened on Aug. 21 was a continuation of the City Council meeting held on Aug. 13 to continue the employee contracts discussion. Following a motion to move forward with the employment contract discussion, there were two ayes and two nays. Following a discussion regarding the wording of the motion, a revote was conducted. During the second vote, the motion failed to pass.

Montesano

During the Montesano City Council meeting held on Aug. 26, the council interviewed Jennie McLean for City Council Position No. 1 to replace Clint Bryson who previously held the position; Bryson announced his resignation at the June 24 meeting. Following the interview, the council approved the motion to appoint McLean, and she will be sworn in at the next council meeting.

Agenda items approved were the 2025 Chip Seal-Change Order and Ecology Funding Applications. Also approved was Ordinance No. 1672, which amended Ordinance No. 1618, and addressed increasing tax threshold exemption on out-of-city businesses.

Ocean Shores

Promoted Nicole Birch to city clerk, and the fire department promoted Cody Sage to captain, Matthew Rightmier to lieutenant, and Andrew Mills and Curt Begley to fire inspector.

Announced one vacancy on the Planning Commission, two vacancies on the Radio Board, one vacancy on the Parks Board, one vacancy on the Library Board of Trustees, one vacancy on the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, and one vacancy on the Airport Advisory Committee.

Named Gail Johnston to the Library Board of Trustees.

Coastal Interpretive Center Executive Director Jacob Baker delivered a comprehensive presentation.

Parks Board President Kristin Hartman gave an extensive update.

City Administrator Scott Andersen’s report included a dire update regarding Damon Point, currents and sediment flow, while Project Manager Becky Leach and Lead City Planner Marshall Read provided an update on proposed upcoming work to the cobble berm that was constructed on the north shore of Oyhut Bay earlier this year.

Passed a revision to the city’s sign code, specifically regarding the placement of temporary signs.

Approved the purchase of an outdoor stage for the convention center from Advantage Trailer for $45,204.

Voted to upgrade the State Park chopper pump and equipment for $75,387.

Awarded reduced pressure backflow assembly for raw water treatment line at Treatment Plant 2 installation to Iron Creek Construction for $43,476.

Westport

Officially passed a resolution supporting the continued operation and sounding of the South Jetty foghorn.