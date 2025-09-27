Grays Harbor city council meetings round-up

Aberdeen

Passed a resolution to adopt a full cost recovery model for the EMS Utility by a 7-4 vote. Rates will increase for the EMS Utility from $34.11 to $67.54 effective January 1st, 2026.

Accepted the Recreation and Conservation Office Grant of $450,000 for turf improvements at Pioneer Park.

Elma

During the Sept. 15 meeting, the city council added a fifth consent agenda item — a discussion of an engineering study in the greater school zone area near Elma Elementary School.

Approved the Elma theatre demolition bid award to Rognlins Inc., not to exceed $735,000.

Approved a professional services agreement with Montrose Environmental Solutions, Inc., for air quality monitoring during the theatre demolition, not to exceed $78,091

Discussed three options put forward by Mayor Josh Collette to cover the shortfall for the theatre demolition, which is expected to cost $900,000, and the Brownsfield Grant only covers $500,000.

Approved Public Works Director Rick Eaton to go out to bid for the Main Street lighting project.

Voted to approve Public Works Director Rick Eaton to approach a traffic engineer to perform a study from the old city limits at the 1800/1900 block to Schouweiler Road.

Approved the 2026 LeMay rate adjustment.

Approved the first reading of the Public Safety Tax.

Hoquiam

Authorized the finance department to release the performance and payment bonds from Chehalis Valley, Inc.’s timber sale.

Approved the purchase of a new police patrol car at an estimated total cost of $81,549.

Passed an amendment to an ordinance relating to parking prohibitions on Sumner Avenue – the north side of Sumner Avenue beginning at the east line of 25th Street and extending a distance of one hundred feet; the south side of Sumner Avenue beginning at the east line of 25th Street and extending a distance of one hundred feet.

Agreed to purchase land, the East Hoquiam Road and Woodlawn parcels, from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources for $1,095,000 with the Community Forest Grant.

McCleary

At the city council meeting held on Sept. 24, the agenda items approved by the city council included the consent agenda and Resolution 782, which addressed the change from a Mayor-Council to a Council-Manager form of government. In the run-up to the special election scheduled for Feb. 10, 2026, there will be opportunities for the public to be informed about the change and to ask questions.

Other items discussed included updating the city’s public records request procedure and policy to align with state policy, the 2026 preliminary revenue estimates, and the results of the State Auditor’s Office’s audit of the Clean Energy Transformation Act.

Also mentioned was the city’s receipt of a $500,000 grant from the Recreation and Conservation Office to improve Beerbower Park; this funding will complement the $235,000 grant received from the Department of Commerce earlier this year.

Montesano

During the Sept. 23 city council meeting, the council approved a variance for 705 N Glenn Street under the conditions recommended by Director of Public Works/Community Development Mike Olden, P.E.

Oakville

The Oakville City Council Workshop was cancelled for Sept. 22. The next city council meeting is scheduled for Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Ocean Shores

Announced one vacancy on the Planning Commission and one vacancy on the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

Ocean Shores Professional Firefighters Local 2109 presented a draft of a new Article 40 of the collective bargaining agreement, which pertains to the union’s substance abuse testing policy, and requested council support. A lengthy discussion ensued.

City Administrator Scott Andersen announced that the city is receiving an $864,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce for work on the cobble berm along the north shore of Oyhut Bay to fight erosion issues.

Held the first reading of an ordinance establishing Ocean Shores Municipal Code Chapter 17.49 to establish regulations for the operation of short-term rentals of less than 30 days, also referred to as a vacation nightly rental or transient nightly rental.

Awarded a contract to Western Washington Construction for repairs to the Coastal Interpretive Center’s roof for $64,836.

Awarded a contract for the work needed for determining the correct and allowable path for a new fire break to GeoEngineers for $106,740.

Approved the hire of a part-time emergency management coordinator.