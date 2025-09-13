Grays Harbor city council meetings round-up

Aberdeen resumes meetings after a month off; cities discuss and pass ordinances, proclamations

Aberdeen

After taking a legislative break for the month of August the city of Aberdeen resumed regular city council meetings.

Nate Kale with the Office of Chehalis Basin gave a presentation on the Long-Term Chehalis Basin Strategy.

The Utility Rate Advisory Committee delivered its recommendations including moving to a full-cost recovery model for EMS services. The City Council will hold a workshop on Sept. 17 to discuss further.

Voted to donate the bronze bust of former Mayor Ed Lundgren to the city’s museum collection.

Voted to seek to donate a wooden sculpture of Sacagawea and an eagle located in the City Hall donated by Bill Quigg to the city of Aberdeen in 2011 to the Quinault Wellness Center.

Authorized the purchase of a new rumble seat slide for Finch Playfield from Northwest Playground Equipment, Inc., for an amount not to exceed $17,740.

Voted to confirm the Mayor Douglas Orr’s appointment of Katy Williamsen to Finance Director. Councilor Kacey Ann Morrison cast the lone “no” vote.

Hoquiam

Proclaimed Sept. 17–23 as Constitution Week in the city of Hoquiam.

Awarded a contract to construct a new sewer main and repair the water line serving the industrial property at Terminal 3 to Eadon Prairie Construction for $381,150.

Awarded a contract to construct a covered lean-to structure at the police shooting range to Coastline Roofing and Construction, Inc., for $40,135.

Authorized the purchase of new pumps and motors for the K Street stormwater pump station from Granich Engineered Products, Inc., for $424,520.

Voted to adopt the National Electrical Code, 2023 Edition and amendments to the International Property Maintenance Code, and to abolish the Building Code Council.

Agreed to participate in Hoquiam Active Transportation Plan Development with the Washington Department of Transportation.

McCleary

City Administrator Jon Martin provided an overview of the annex process, because Mark Studer filed an annexation petition earlier this week. Additionally, Martin provided an overview of the city of McCleary’s Wildcat Creek Aquifer Sustainability Plan Project that was prepared in 2022. (The study is available at https://www.cityofmccleary.com/buildingplanning/page/wildcat-creek-aquifer-study)

The change of government discussion was revisited. City Councilor and Mayor Pro Tem Brycen Huff volunteered to be on a committee that takes on the process needed to move forward with making the change and Councilor Keith Klimek also volunteered to be on the committee. A motion to draft a resolution was approved.

Montesano

The Sept. 9 City Council meeting began with CFO/Clerk Gretchen Sagen administering the oath of office for Jennie McLean, who will fill position 5.

A change order for the Lake Sylvia Sidewalk phase 1 project was approved for $21,200.

Oakville

At the City Council meeting held on Sept. 8, Nate Kale with the Office of Chehalis Basin gave a presentation on the Long-Term Chehalis Basin Strategy.

The council voted to change the time of the City Council meetings to 6:30 p.m. from 7:30 p.m. This change will be effective January 2026.

The city is soliciting requests for quotes for a new municipal court judge for the city of Oakville Municipal Court. The application materials are due by 4 p.m. on Oct. 3.

The council was notified that the city accepted a $20,000 grant from the Department of Commerce to update the city’s Growth Management Act plan.

The resolution to approve the 2026 LeMay rate increase was not approved, and reasons cited were senior citizens and low-income residents having to choose between paying their garbage bill and their medical and daily living expenses. Councilors Julie Zehe and Allen Werth volunteered to form a committee to explore finding a solution.

The council approved the professional service contract with Don Terry, who will serve as the building official/code enforcement officer.

The city treasurer reported the city received $385,786 in revenue in August, with $824,030 received year to date.

A motion to approve the reapplication for the drinking water state revolving fund loan was passed. The council also approved increasing the funding to replace the fire hydrant on East Oak Street, which is across from the baseball field owned by the school district. The original budget was $22,000 and the new quote is $29,254.

The final item approved was the request for the Transportation Improvement Board grant to cover improvements or repairs for the Otta Seal project, which is approximately $265,578.

Ocean Shores

Proclaimed Sept. 17–23 as Constitution Week in the city of Ocean Shores.

Announced two vacancies on the Radio Board, two vacancies on the Planning Commission, one vacancy on the Parks Board, one vacancy on the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, and one vacancy on the Airport Advisory Committee.

Appointed Raymond Fraker and Larry Hansen to the Radio Board, Judy Stalder to the Planning Commission, Stacey Lynn to the Parks Board and John Carpenter to the Airport Advisory Committee.

Ocean Shores Public Library Director Keitha Owen and Library Board member Pam Nachbor gave a Library Board of Trustees update.

Board Secretary Sara D. Logan and Public Works Director Ricky Victoriano led a special meeting regarding Transportation Benefit District No. 1 and associated budget requests for proposed repairs.

Planning Commission Chair Mark Lawlis and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife representative Scott Harris led a lengthy discussion on proposed changes to the city’s animal trapping ordinance.

Westport

Updated the language of the city ordinance governing prohibited conduct and amended areas and definitions of interfering with the use of streets, alleys or sidewalks.