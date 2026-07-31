Carnival rides deliver screams, excitement to Grays Harbor County Fair

The Yo-Yo is all lit up at the Grays Harbor County Fair.

According to the International Association of Fairs and Expos, county fairs date back to 1811, and the Grays Harbor County Fair began to evolve into what it is today in the 1950s.

Traveling carnival rides originated sometime in the late 1800s, with the first Ferris wheel taking center stage at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893. Somewhere and at some time along the way the two experiences merged.

If livestock and agriculture are the lifeblood of a county fair, then carnival rides and games are the heartbeat.

The Grays Harbor County Fair features carnival rides provided by Paradise Amusements and Attractions, which was founded in 1951. Today, fairgoers play games of skill and chance [and luck] that haven’t changed all that much and hop on contraptions designed to thrill riders of all ages.

Starla Houck, office assistant manager for Paradise Amusements and Attractions, says that carnival rides and games are essential for a successful fair.

“I think it’s extremely important. I think a carnival adds to the joy and entertainment of the entire fair, and brings revenue into the local economy and helps the fair out,” Houck said. “I think [fairs are] iconic, when you think of a fair you automatically think of a carnival and cotton candy and the Ferris wheel and carnival games.”

Shortly after the carnival opened for business at this year’s fair, lines formed for many of the rides, and before long, the screaming began. Many also stepped up to the games for chances to win prizes.

“The Zipper does cause the most screaming, but in all reality, it’s the family rides that are usually ranked at the top. The Mardis Gras is actually the most popular ride at all of our fairs,” Houck said. “A lot of the games are the old original games that started way back when. It adds to the excitement.”

Houck added that she thinks it’s important to pass on fairgoing and carnival experiences to the next generation.

“I think it builds memories. I know when I was a kid I remember watching fireworks from the top of the Ferris Wheel at our local fair,” Houck said. “It definitely instills a bunch of memories. It’s a part of life.”