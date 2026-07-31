Aberdeen man killed in industrial accident

On Thursday, July, several agencies including the Aberdeen police and fire departments and the Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office responded to a death that had occurred at Pacific Veneer in Aberdeen.

It was determined that 45-year-old Aberdeen resident Dara Phin had been injured while operating machinery at the mill. Despite life saving measures from his co-workers and Aberdeen fire personnel, he succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased. Family members were on site shortly after.

An autopsy was conducted the following day, and it was determined that the cause of death was mechanical asphyxiation, and the manner was an accident.