GHCSO investigates drive-by shooting

At approximately 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office (GHCSO) deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Wynooche Valley Road for a shooting according to a GHCSO Facebook post.

It was reported that an individual in an unknown vehicle traveling northbound on Wynooche Valley Road fired multiple gunshots at a residence. One of the bullets penetrated the home, narrowly missing the occupants inside. No injuries were reported.

GHCSO is actively investigating this incident and asking for the public’s assistance. If you live in the area and have any kind of surveillance cameras, GHCSO is asking that you check your footage for any suspicious vehicles or activity around the time of the incident.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspect(s) or vehicle involved, contact Detective Joe South at (360) 964-1932, and you may remain anonymous if you wish.