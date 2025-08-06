GHC welding instructor gains certification and title

Instructor Chris Jez earn recently earned certification from the American Welding Society (AWS) to be a Certified Welding Inspector and gained the title of Welder Examiner from the Washington Association of Building Officials (WABO).

Becoming an AWS Certified Welding Inspector requires prior work experience plus six hours of rigorous testing. As a Certified Welding Inspector, Jez is now qualified to evaluate and verify welding work as compliant or non-compliant with code criteria.

Earning the title of WABO Welder Examiner requires the AWS certification as a pre-requisite and is based upon a three-hour test on WABO Standard 27-13, “Welder and Welding Operator Performance Qualification Standard.” As a WABO certified Welder Examiner, Jez can now proctor WABO Welder Qualification/Certification testing for GHC students and evaluate those tests for acceptance or failure.

In earning these certifications, Jez created more opportunities for GHC welding students to succeed in a competitive industry.

“There is a tremendous amount of work, experience, and study required to earn these credentials,” said welding instructor Rod McDonald. “As a bonus, Chris passed all testing on the first try, which is an achievement in itself. Great job Certified Welding Inspector and Welder Examiner Chris.”