GHC awards tenure to welding instructor Melton

At the Grays Harbor College Board of Trustees meeting in June, Scott Melton was awarded tenure.

The process before tenure is awarded includes a three-year probationary period of rigorous peer and student evaluation, self-evaluation, support for professional growth, and increasing levels of college and community service.

Melton has been a member of GHC’s welding faculty at Stafford Creek Corrections Center since 2022. He has an extensive background in the welding industry, including working as a supervisor at Vectra Fitness, where he was responsible for 30 employees in the process of fabricating and welding fitness equipment, and as the lead welder at Alan Ritchie and Mo-Tran. In addition to his role with GHC, Melton owns Black Bear Pontoons and Fabrication, Inc.

Melton graduated from Kent Meridian High School, where he was on the honor roll and active in the Vocational Industrial Clubs of America, competing in welding competitions and earning recognition throughout the state. He competed at the national level and placed 22nd in the U.S. After earning a two-year scholarship, Melton continued to study welding at Green River Community College and Renton Technical College, advancing his welding and blueprint expertise. Throughout his career, Melton has taken welding classes to broaden his skills.

“Grays Harbor College is recognized throughout the state as a leader in prison education, and this is made possible thanks to our excellent faculty like Scott,” said GHC President Dr. Carli Schiffner. “I am thrilled to recognize him for achieving tenure. This is a significant accomplishment, and all of us at GHC are proud to have Scott on board on a permanent basis.”