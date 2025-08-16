GGHI names Jodesha Broadcasting as Member of the Quarter

For 26 years, Jodesha Broadcasting has been a trusted voice across the Twin Harbors, serving listeners with local news, weather, community updates and entertainment.

For that, Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. has named the company its Member of the Quarter.

Beyond the airwaves, they’ve been a consistent champion for our region promoting events, supporting causes, and amplifying the heartbeat of Grays Harbor.

Since their founding in the mid-1990s, Jodesha Broadcasting has grown from their first FM station in Raymond in 1997, to adding a second in Grays Harbor in 1998, moving to Aberdeen in 1999, and establishing their current home on Simpson Avenue. Named after the three daughters of President Bill Wolfenbarger — JoDeana, Deborah and Sharyn – Jodesha was built on a mission to serve the local community.

In the past year alone, their generosity has touched organizations like United Way of Grays Harbor, YMCA of Grays Harbor, youth sports, local schools, Loggers’ Playday, Washington Business Week, Special Olympics, PAWS and local food and clothing banks.

“While other media has become part of large national chains, we strive every day to help locally-owned businesses grow and thrive,” said Wolfenbarger, who began his radio career in high school in Raymond. When asked his favorite part of doing business in Grays Harbor, he shared, “Building and continuing relationships with local businesses in our area.”

“Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. congratulates Jodesha Broadcasting on this well-deserved recognition and thanks them for their decades of dedication, connection, and community spirit,” as stated in a news release.