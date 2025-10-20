GGHI hosts real estate panel discussion

Join Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. for an engaging and informative look at the real estate landscape across Grays Harbor County featuring insights from local experts and community leaders shaping the future of housing in our region.

GGHI’s Business Forum Lunch takes place Tuesday, Oct. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rotary Log Pavilion in Aberdeen.

They’ll kick off with Georgia Miller, District 1 Grays Harbor County Commissioner, sharing key takeaways from the County’s recent Housing Summit. This Summit brought together 60 attendees including elected officials, community leaders, educators, builders, engineers, real estate professionals and city, county and state staff to brainstorm solutions to the local housing crisis.

Then, enjoy a dynamic panel discussion featuring:

Eric Bjella, NeighborWorks Grays Harbor — Affordable housing and homebuyer education initiatives.

Larry Burgher, Empire Home Loans Inc. — Lending insights and financing trends.

Jill Warne, CENTURY 21 Real Estate Center, East County Home Group & David Quigg, Quigg & Co Real Estate — Local market trends and buyer/seller activity.

Charlee Paull, US Bank — Mortgage and loan opportunities for all financial situations.

Reserve your spot today. The cost to attend is $25 for GGHI Members and $35 for non-members. Come for the lunch, stay for the connections, and leave with a deeper understanding of housing in Grays Harbor. Contact GGHI at info@graysharbor.org or call 360-532-7888 for more information.