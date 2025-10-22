Get to know your Grays Harbor County candidates

Editor’s note: In an effort to educate and inform voters in Grays Harbor County ahead of the upcoming general election, The Daily World editorial staff invited all candidates who are running for a city government position to participate in a written Q&A that would be published prior to Election Day, Nov. 4. For those candidates who provided an email address when they filed for office, an email with the questions was sent on Oct. 7. Those who did not provide email addresses, a phone call was made to the number provided or if a phone number was not provided, all effort was made to contact the candidate.

These are the questions that were provided; candidates could select which questions they could respond to.

What life or professional experience will you bring to bear if you are elected?

What are your top priorities to tackle if you are elected? What are the steps or changes you will take to address these priorities?

Why should people vote for you?

What is the biggest issue facing your city/town?

Why did you choose to run for office?

What is your long-term vision for your city/town and the county?

Do you see opportunities to partner with neighboring cities, businesses, or organizations to address the biggest issues facing your city/town?

The Daily World has not edited the responses for grammar or clarity.

Aberdeen

Kacey Ann Morrison, City Council, Ward 1, Position 2, incumbent

TDW: What life or professional experience will you bring to bear if you are elected?

Morrison: I began serving the people of Ward 1 on the Aberdeen City Council in 2022. In that time, I have served on the Public Safety Committee, the Homelessness Response Committee, the Civil Service Commission, the Personnel Committee, and the Grays Harbor Homeless Housing Task Force — among others. I have also completed 60 credit hours of legal and governmental training through the Association of Washington Cities to obtain both my regular Certificate and Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership. I have learned much from these opportunities, but none compare to the experience of being an Aberdeen resident dealing with the same issues and hardships as everyone I speak to and represent. It is those experiences that I take with me to the council chambers and it is those voices that I bring to bear — and will continue to if I am retained.

TDW: What are your top priorities to tackle if you are elected? What are the steps or changes you will take to address these priorities?

Morrison: With a focus on South Aberdeen, residents have noticed a lot of new housing development. This is a needed and beneficial change for a city that often went years with no new permits for new housing and one that is short on viable, livable units.

Because South Aberdeen has a protective levee, it is ideal for new development of both business and housing. We are also FINALLY getting a new Stevens School. In the Council’s Strategic Planning and Economic Development Workshops, we have also talked an awful lot about developing our waterfront, having better access for trails and recreation, and making significant improvements to the South Side Boat Launch. To accommodate these changes, South Aberdeen will need renewed investment in basic infrastructure improvements like roads, sidewalks, and utilities. Big things are happening for South Aberdeen in the coming years. Investments like these will bring in much needed revenue for the City to maintain service levels and reinvest in our community. We must be sure to balance these needs and investments responsibly. South Aberdeen is a wonderful residential area with a friendly, family-like, neighborhood feel. It is the essence of who we are and I think it is important that we don’t lose that identity.

TDW: Why should people vote for you?

Morrison: South Aberdeen residents are at the heart of everything I do and foremost in my mind before every vote I take. I have spent the better part of my life in South Aberdeen. Serving all the residents of our city, but particularly being one of the representatives for Ward 1, has been a privilege and a responsibility that I do not take lightly. They are my neighbors and they are made up of hardworking families struggling to make ends meet and seniors on fixed incomes that have chosen to make our beautiful area home. South Aberdeen is also home to scores of students attending Stevens Elementary, Miller Junior High School, and Grays Harbor College. Our neighborhood businesses in South Aberdeen are incredible partners in investing in our area and keep it thriving.

South Aberdeen residents have told me time and again that over the years they feel our neck of the woods has often gotten lost in some of the really big discussions at the City in favor of downtown and other issues. I want to make sure that Ward 1 continues to have a fighter at the table advocating for our residents and our neighborhood needs and priorities. Sidewalks, streets, waterfront access, public safety, and preserving our small neighborhood feel, while balancing new development in a responsible manner, are critical issues in Ward 1.

In my time on the Council, I have made open dialogue and communication a top priority.

I maintain an active social media presence for Council business where residents can comment and I share information about what actions the Council is taking and why. I do bi-weekly radio appearances to field constituent questions and concerns. This year, the City also committed to doing open town halls in each ward. That experience was engaging and positive — I intend to continue doing these neighborhood town halls in Ward 1 should residents choose to retain me on Council.

A growing number of residents have shared with me how stretched thin they are financially. They are making really tough budgeting choices in their own lives. I firmly believe the City needs to keep those we serve in mind and budget just like we are asking our residents to do. This means tough choices until we can get our financial house in order. It shouldn’t mean laying the burden on the shoulders of Aberdeen tax and rate-payers. I have been an unwavering, often minority voice, in opposition to higher taxes and rates. This will not change.

Public safety issues have also been a focal point for me during my first term on the Council. Getting our homeless encampment situation under control and bolstering our ordinances on open drug use, public camping, and expansion of the sit/lie boundary to help keep our high school kids safe have been public safety items I have pushed for and support. At the height of our encampment woes, I was visiting the camps weekly with our Behavioral Health Navigator as part of the Good Neighbor Program, trying to get willing folks to participate in keeping the encampments clean and safe. The other purpose of this program was to engage with unhoused individuals to try to get them to seek sobriety, behavioral health supports, and other services to forge a better path forward for themselves. There is still a lot of work to be done on the public safety front in the city of Aberdeen. With the disbanding of the encampments, residents report smaller encampments popping up in residential areas and an increase in trespassers. Collaboration between the City, law enforcement, and non-profits tasked with assisting these individuals out of crisis will be key. I look forward to being a part of not only the discussion, but action, through my service on the Aberdeen City Council, as well as the Grays Harbor Homeless Housing Task Force.

TDW: What is the biggest issue facing your city/town?

Morrison: I truly do not believe one can narrow our issues down to just one thing that is critical and needs addressing. Cities and their issues are multi-faceted and there are so many moving parts that need to be working well in concert to move them forward.

We have many critical infrastructure projects, like the North Shore Levee Project, US 12 Highway/Rail Separation Project, North Aberdeen Bridge Project, and upgrades to our city’s water and sewer systems that are necessary investments in our future that will drastically improve the lives and financial welfare of our residents, as well as being a catalyst for future development, investments, and long term economic viability. Keeping these projects moving is of paramount importance.

As I made mention of before, public safety challenges are an undeniable issue that we must continue to address.

The City Council has also heard residents loud and clear on the issue of economic development and our downtown. The Council previously adopted the Vacant Building Program to begin the process of engaging with downtown building owners. We want our beautiful, historic downtown to be a source of pride, be robust and thriving, with a wide range of businesses for locals to enjoy – but that also attract Highway 101 travelers and tourists to stop and spend their dollars. There have been some very notable successes because of this program, but there is more work to be done. The City Council also formed an Economic Development Committee, made up of residents, business owners, and city leaders collaborating for the purpose of developing actionable plans to bring to the City Council that foster all types of investment in our community.

TDW: Why did you choose to run for office?

Morrison: I have shared this with folks at our Council meetings several times over the years — we all run for office because we love our community and want to contribute however we can to making it a better place that residents can be proud of and thrive in. But the other reason I ran for office is because as a community member, I remember coming to Council meetings, nervously getting up to the podium to share my heart and my concerns with my electeds and just feeling unheard. It felt like government was going to do what government does and I had no agency, and no voice, as a citizen in determining the trajectory of my city. I never want a single resident of this city to feel that way. I want them to be educated about the process, engaged, unafraid to speak with those that were elected to serve them, and I want them to feel assured in knowing that their voice does matter, is heard, and that they DO have a say in the direction Aberdeen goes. Restoring the public trust, striving for governmental transparency in all matters, and engaging in honest discourse with constituents are core guiding principles for me.

TDW: Do you see opportunities to partner with neighboring cities, businesses, or organizations to address the biggest issues facing your city/town?

Morrison: I believe our cities,county, businesses, and organizations are making a concerted effort to do just that. Whether it be collaborating on the state and federal level between the City of Aberdeen, the City of Hoquiam, and the Office of Chehalis Basin on the North Shore Levee Project, the City of Aberdeen working with Grays Harbor County and local non-profits to address homelessness, or the City of Aberdeen working with the Downtown Aberdeen Association and local business owners to promote activities and events in our downtown, and encourage new business and vibrant shop fronts – I believe most recognize that in our rural and economically disadvantaged area, partnerships and collaboration get our voices heard and progress happens far faster as a team than if we stay siloed and try to go it alone.

Deb Wilson, City Council, Ward 1 Position 2, challenger

TDW: What life or professional experience will you bring to bear if you are elected?

Wilson: In my professional experience I have owned small businesses, I have trained as a substance abuse counselor, I have been the President of the Leisure Manor Tenants Association for over 3 years which led to helping pass the state wide rent stability bill, 1217, and a city ordinance for manufactured home parks in Aberdeen. This accomplishment helped many residents of Aberdeen remain in their homes. I serve on the board at AMHO, and was recently elected to the board of Firelands. I am currently on the Utility Rate Advisory Committee for Aberdeen.

In my life I have experienced many jobs from pet department sales to owning and running a cable TV channel. I have experienced family homelessness, domestic abuse, and a need for quality EMS.

A lifetime of experiences and training will allow me to serve the Aberdeen community with accountability, transparency and integrity.

TDW: What are your top priorities to tackle if you are elected? What are the steps or changes you will take to address these priorities?

Wilson: My top priorities, and knowing the city is facing possible bankruptcy, I will research and present, to the City Council, ways to make Aberdeen become more prosperous and livable. At the same time, I will protect working families by supporting and attracting living wage, sustainable jobs.

Homelessness and safety are also in urgent need of being addressed.

When elected, I will be listening to the voters of Aberdeen. What do the voters want to do to address these issues. How do the voters see the future of our city. Do we want future generations to love our city and desire to raise their children here? I will listen to the voters and bring their suggestions and concerns to the City Council.

TDW: Why should people vote for you?

Wilson: Voters should vote for me because I will be a voice for the voiceless and the voters of our city. I will bring solutions not division, ethics, people-first leadership, care for the community, and a focus on the future.

TDW: What is the biggest issue facing your city/town?

Wilson: The biggest issue facing the City of Aberdeen is the number of empty buildings, lack of businesses, and balancing the budget without crushing economic growth.

TDW: Why did you choose to run for office?

Wilson: I elected to run for office because I see a stagnant City. Aberdeen has the potential to be prosperous and livable, a place where families grow. We need members of the City Council that will research, build, debate, and move into the future before the City is a ghost town. I would be honored to be able to be on the City Council that takes Aberdeen into the future.

TDW: What is your long-term vision for your city/town and the county?

Wilson: It isn’t up to me to decide where this City goes. The voters are the key. My view for Aberdeen is that the City Council is a voice for the voters. Not everyone will agree, not everyone will get what they want, but the voters should be heard and considered when decisions are being made on where the City will go.

TDW: Do you see opportunities to partner with neighboring cities, businesses, or organizations to address the biggest issues facing your city/town?

Wilson: Absolutely; possibly creating a Grays Harbor County Fire District, building and creating joint city after school programs, city and county parks programs, community shelters, creating a consolidated public safety campus, researching and inviting new businesses into town, an organized community town renovation, and much more.

Carrie Hubbard, City Council, Ward 4 Position 7, appointee

TDW: What life or professional experience will you bring to bear if you are elected?

Hubbard: I have lived and worked in Grays Harbor most of my life, and for nearly 26 years I have helped lead operations at Harbor Architects LLC. My background spans finance, HR, marketing, grant administration, and project management, all of which translate directly to effective, transparent city governance. I understand how to manage budgets, coordinate teams, and plan for the long term, while keeping community priorities front and center.

Beyond my professional work, I serve as Treasurer for my local P.E.O. chapter, which supports women’s education and empowerment. I am active on the Pacific Northwest Board of the Society for Design Administration (SDA) and serve on the SDA National Certification Committee. Locally, I am part of the Downtown Aberdeen Association’s Design and Economic Vitality Committee, and I was recently selected for the City’s new Economic Development Advisory Committee. These roles keep me closely connected to community priorities and local opportunities for growth.

I also earned the Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities, which recognizes my commitment to continued learning in public service, including training in governance, effective leadership, and community planning.

TDW: What are your top priorities to tackle if you are elected? What are the steps or changes you will take to address these priorities?

Hubbard: My top priorities are:

Downtown Revitalization. I want to see our downtown become a true gathering place again. One specific step I support is the planned closure of one block of Broadway Street to create a pedestrian plaza, a welcoming and walkable hub for events, markets, and community life. This project is now part of the City’s Transportation Plan, slated for 2030, and it represents exactly the kind of forward-looking investment Aberdeen needs.

Improving Infrastructure. From streets to public spaces, maintaining our foundation matters. I will continue to advocate for transparent budgeting and proactive planning to ensure we are meeting today’s needs while preparing for tomorrow.

Addressing Homelessness with Compassion and Practicality. This means working closely with service providers, nonprofits, and regional partners to coordinate resources and pursue solutions that work for everyone in our community.

Across all of this, I believe in collaboration, communication, and accountability. These values build trust and help us get results.

TDW: Why should people vote for you?

Hubbard: People should vote for me because I take this work seriously and I care deeply about the people of Aberdeen. I listen, I study the options, and I work hard to make thoughtful, balanced decisions that reflect our community’s values while honoring my responsibility to the City. My approach is grounded in respect, transparency, and follow-through. I bring both professional experience and a genuine love for this city to every discussion and every vote.

I believe effective leadership starts with listening and ends with action. I will continue to be accessible, honest, and focused on solutions that make Aberdeen stronger. “Your Voice, Our Aberdeen” is not just a slogan. It is my commitment to ensure that every resident feels heard and represented.

TDW: What is the biggest issue facing your city/town?

Hubbard: Downtown revitalization is one of Aberdeen’s biggest opportunities and challenges. A strong, vibrant downtown drives economic development, community pride, and a sense of connection. We are making progress through the Downtown Aberdeen Association and City partnerships, but we need to keep that momentum going with projects like the Broadway pedestrian plaza, building restoration incentives, and public space improvements. Revitalizing downtown is not just about appearance. It is about creating a healthy, thriving heart for our city.

TDW: Why did you choose to run for office?

Hubbard: I was appointed to the Council earlier this year and quickly saw how much good can come from collaboration between city staff, councilmembers, and community organizations. I decided to run to continue that work and to ensure our local government remains responsive, forward-thinking, and rooted in the values that make Aberdeen special. I love this city and believe deeply in its potential. Running for Council is my way of helping move Aberdeen forward.

TDW: What is your long-term vision for your city/town and the county?

Hubbard: I envision an Aberdeen that is vibrant, safe, and welcoming, a place where local businesses thrive, families feel supported, and everyone feels proud to call it home. Long-term, I want to see continued downtown revitalization, sustainable infrastructure investment, and strong partnerships across Grays Harbor County. Aberdeen’s best days are ahead of us if we keep working together to shape a future guided by community voices.

TDW: Do you see opportunities to partner with neighboring cities, businesses, or organizations to address the biggest issues facing your city/town?

Hubbard: Absolutely. Aberdeen’s challenges and opportunities do not stop at city limits. Collaboration with surrounding cities, Grays Harbor County, and local nonprofits is essential, especially when it comes to economic development and housing. We can share resources, align goals, and strengthen our ability to secure grants and investments. When we work together, we amplify what is possible for everyone.

John Shaw, City Council, Ward 6 Position 11, challenger

TDW: What life or professional experience will you bring to bear if you are elected?

Shaw: I come from the private sector and understand the importance of our city running as an efficient productive operation responsible to its citizens and a bottom line.

I am currently Aberdeen’s elected Public Hospital Commissioner and serve on several area committees including the county’s Homeless Housing Task Force and the Westport Lodging Tax Committee. I was a board member of the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport during the early years and served on Aberdeen’s Museum Board after the Armory Fire. I understand City Council operations along with issues of public responsibility, transparency and open public meeting requirements. I try to be a consensus builder but not afraid to vote my own opinion as necessary.

TDW: What are your top priorities to tackle if you are elected? What are the steps or changes you will take to address these priorities?

Shaw: Building a strong framework and strategy to allow economic development and advocate for focus and follow through. Aberdeen is facing serious budget issues that can only be solved by a return to a healthy local economy.

My top priorities will be to champion the state and federal partnerships on projects that will position us to improve our economy – specifically the Fry Creek Project, the North Shore Levee Project and the East Aberdeen Rail Separation Project.

TDW: Why should people vote for you?

Shaw: I have lived in Aberdeen for 36 years, married and raised a family and know the City and its issues.

As a person who works for a non-profit and who is involved in local and regional organizations devoted to securing a strong economy for Grays Harbor, I believe I am well positioned to be a voice for careful growth, tourism and the importance of rebuilding a dynamic economy. I see opportunities for Aberdeen but we must set priorities and focus.

TDW: What is the biggest issue facing your city/town?

Shaw: Fast tracking the work needed to see East Aberdeen Mobility and rail separation work completed. The project timeline has continued to slip while growth at the Port will see rail traffic double by the end of 2026. Aberdeen has a unique bottleneck that must become job one for the City. The traffic corridor through Aberdeen is the great untapped potential for our downtown core and Aberdeen in general. It is also critical for our neighbors to the West. Additionally as a Ward 6 resident we have the specific issue of increased rail traffic and noise. The City has received funding to work on the issue, and I would advocate a push and follow through.

TDW: Why did you choose to run for office?

Shaw: I brought a business to Grays Harbor in 1989 and have seen the decline of our area’s economy and the hardship it has left. We are far from the robust economy of the past and have yet to find a path to the future. I have watched discussions about economic development with interest but it is still the same list of desires with little attention to dealing with the core impediments to growth or follow through.

TDW: What is your long-term vision for your city/town and the county?

Shaw: To see Aberdeen find a future based on both environmental and economic equity. That we work toward an economy that supports its citizens in meaningful ways. That we understand growth and change can be managed carefully and provide successful outcomes.

TDW: Do you see opportunities to partner with neighboring cities, businesses, or organizations to address the biggest issues facing your city/town?

Shaw: Absolutely. Understanding the connections between all corners of Grays Harbor and our coastal communities is so important. As Chair of Grays Harbor’s Marine Resource Committee I have had the opportunity to see Grays Harbor, not just Aberdeen as part of five Coastal Counties facing similar issues.

Elma

Jacob Cristelli — City Council, Position 2, challenger

TDW: What life or professional experience will you bring to bear if you are elected?

Cristelli: As a life-long resident of Elma, as a Elma High School graduate, and as a taxpayer, I have experienced first hand many of the issues facing our residents.

As a vocational rehabilitation counselor, injured workers rely on me to show up to work and take action, so they can return to work and provide for themselves and their families. Residents of Elma can expect the same dedication and work ethic.

After studying political science at Western Washington University and specializing in state and local government, I am ready to put what I have learned into practice, and deliver real results for our residents.

TDW: What are your top priorities to tackle if you are elected? What are the steps or changes you will take to address these priorities?

Cristelli:

1. Access to affordable housing – We should be taking every step to enable the responsible development of affordable housing in Elma, including exploring incentivized zoning regulations, streamlining the permitting process, and being proactive in our development of city infrastructure and resources in areas where additional housing is possible.

2. City Funding – 40% of the city budget is derived from grants, and yet the city does not have a full-time professional grant writer on staff. Elma is in a great position to be a competitive candidate for state and federal grants, and we must take full advantage of this opportunity by hiring a grant writer ASAP. Taxes are a necessary funding mechanism for local government, but we must be cautious burdening our residents and businesses with additional taxes until all other options have been exhausted.

3. Public Safety – As business and population continue to grow, we need to make sure that our city services, such as the police department, are able to keep pace. Additional police hires must be a top priority for the city council in the coming years.

TDW: What is the biggest issue facing your city/town?

Cristelli: Access to affordable housing. Rental properties are scarce, and when available, too expensive for many residents. As business continues to increase in and around Elma, we need to ensure that we can enable the building of affordable housing for prospective residents and employees of these businesses, and keep the money made and earned in Elma, in Elma. We cannot allow the children of our community to be priced out of living here as they reach adulthood.

TDW: Why did you choose to run for office?

Cristelli: I chose to run for city council because I believe that the people of Elma deserve a dedicated problem-solver to advocate for their interests on the city council.

TDW: What is your long-term vision for your city/town and the county?

Cristelli: My long-term vision for Elma is that of a vibrant, prosperous, affordable, and accepting community, that residents can continue to be proud to call home, and feel comfortable raising their families, and starting businesses in.

TDW: Do you see opportunities to partner with neighboring cities, businesses, or organizations to address the biggest issues facing your city/town?

Cristelli: Absolutely. While Elma is a community with a unique identity and history, we are not the only town that is currently or has previously been our size, and should be working with other municipalities and organizations to identify the attempted solutions that have been effective at encouraging the development of affordable housing, as well as exploring new and promising solutions.

Hoquiam

David Smith, City Council, Ward 2, position 4, incumbent

TDW: What life or professional experience will you bring to bear if you are elected?

Smith: When you’re lucky enough to walk this earth for a few decades you learn many things that form your views of the world. I have been a business owner, student, Marine, soldier and proud father. I’ve served on the Hoquiam City Council for a couple years now and was a former council member in Mountlake Terrace, WA. I’ll bring what I’ve learned to the Hoquiam City Council.

TDW: What are your top priorities to tackle if you are elected? What are the steps or changes you will take to address these priorities?

Smith: I’ll work to keep the tax revenue the city receives directed to the residents that have paid it. No dollar should be wasted, and every dollar will be accounted for. I believe that Hoquiam could be effective as a destination stop for tourists enjoying the Olympic Peninsula. We may not draw Ocean Shores levels but with restoration and attractions I think it’s possible to slow people down for a while with attractions like parks, RV stations, EV charging stations and restaurants.

TDW: Why should people vote for you?

Smith: I have always been approachable and citizens that know me know that I will take their valid concerns to the Council and city staff. I have don’t hesitate to clarify issues, work with other members or make a stand against issues that don’t seem fair or equitable to my neighbors.

TDW: What is the biggest issue facing your city/town?

Smith: Flooding and the insurance rates that people living in any place other than a hill must pay. That includes downtown Hoquiam and the neighborhood I live in. Flood mitigation issues affect everyone and much of the construction has been started and it needs to be finished! After that I’d say that decreasing the tax burden on citizens by welcoming new businesses is another big issue.

TDW: Why did you choose to run for office?

Smith: It’s very satisfying to represent the people that live here and I’m very proud of Hoquiam in general. I really believe it’s a bright jewel in the crown of Grays Harbor that just needs a little polishing. I have the experience to navigate the duties of a council member and I look forward to continuing my service.

TDW: What is your long-term vision for your city/town and the county?

Smith: Hoquiam will never be the booming logging hub that it used to be. No longer a mill town or a seafood processing location but the location of Hoquiam on the shores of the harbor, its proximity to the ocean and the national parks as well as its “old town” charm could be the keys to a thriving future of tourism and light industry.

TDW: Do you see opportunities to partner with neighboring cities, businesses, or organizations to address the biggest issues facing your city/town?

Smith: We see many opportunities as we partner with Aberdeen currently on many issues including commerce and flood mitigation as well as emergency services throughout the region.

Denise Anderson, City Council, Ward 5, Position 10, incumbent

TDW: What is the biggest issue facing your city/town?

Anderson: Of the issues that face the residents of Hoquiam the two that I feel are most important are the utility bill and flood insurance. The rising cost of public utilities is something that affects many cities and most, if not all, have had to raise rates substantially to cover these costs. Personally I feel that this is the result of “kicking the can down the road.” We should have looked at and made smaller rate adjustments and changes sooner to keep from having to do the large rate increases that we have had to make the past few years. This is something that is constantly on my mind and I continue to look at other cities to see what they may be doing to help ease the burden on residents. It’s not a simple issue to fix.

The other issue I feel has a big impact on Hoquiam residents is flood insurance. I take pride in the fact Hoquiam has been working so hard on a permanent fix to help residents not have to pay flood insurance or worry that flooding may damage their homes and property like it did during the ‘07 storm and the flooding in 2015. Hoquiam and Aberdeen are working together along with the Chehalis Basin Flood Authority on these issues now. Hoquiam could potentially work with Aberdeen on another big project that I believe both cities will be facing, upgrades to our sewer treatment facilities.

TDW: What is your long-term vision for your city/town and the county?

Anderson: My long term vision for Hoquiam is that we have a vibrant town with many opportunities to enjoy the outdoors with plenty of shopping, dining, sports, arcade, and music/movie venues with unique activities and events for residents to enjoy and hopefully attract tourists and get folks passing through our area to stop in town. Our community forests and the possibility for new mountain biking and hiking trails could potentially attract tourists here. Other unique ideas for tourism could be the potential to enjoy outdoor musical instruments in a local park setting, something that both children and adults could enjoy. The possibility for more athletic facilities, both indoor and outdoor, for children and adults both could also be a big draw for Hoquiam. As a participant in the Washington State Senior Games and the National Senior games, I think giving our senior citizens over the age of 50 the opportunity to learn and participate in various sports activities would be vital to the communities health and wellbeing.

TDW: Why did you choose to run for office?

Anderson: I chose to run for office again because I feel there are still projects we have started that I would like to see finished. I am still passionate about serving the residents of Hoquiam and would like to continue to do so.

McCleary

Chris Miller, Mayor, incumbent

TDW: What life or professional experience will you bring to bear if you are elected?

Miller: As mayor since 2022 and a former councilmember, I focus on turning priorities into projects: set clear goals, fund them responsibly, and communicate timelines and costs. I’ve built working relationships with state and federal programs and regional groups to bring resources McCleary hadn’t had before — helping secure over $6.8 million for local needs. Recent work includes Maple Street’s safer sidewalk link to the town core, Beerbower Park improvements, and capital planning for utilities and streets that emphasizes preventative maintenance and phasing projects to avoid cost spikes and delays, drawing on my perspective as a disabled veteran to keep accessibility and clarity front and center.

TDW: What are your top priorities to tackle if you are elected? What are the steps or changes you will take to address these priorities?

Miller: Infrastructure and electric: Continue the next phase of our sidewalk program — building new sidewalks on S. 6th St. from W. Simpson Ave. to W. Pine St. — to provide safe walking paths for residents and children who walk to school. Keep improving alleys and build on our street work, including delivering the $2.7 million Lower 3rd Street rebuild, advancing plans to rebuild S. 4th St. (W. Simpson Ave. to W. Maple St.), and Veterans Way between Beerbower Park and VFW Post 5564. Harden our municipal electric system (poles/lines, vegetation management, substation readiness) and pursue implementation of the $2.75 million solar farm to create revenue for Light & Power and help prevent rate increases.

Affordability: Leverage state/federal grants and phase projects to avoid spikes. I will veto any City Council utility rate hikes not tied to a specific infrastructure project. Utility rates are set by the council — not the mayor — and employee salaries are not a valid reason to raise rates when many low- and fixed-income residents are struggling. Continue developing and implementing low- and fixed-income utility rate reductions to help those who cannot keep up with current levels.

Safety and quality of life: Deliver the Beerbower Park upgrades from the $753,000 in grants I secured over the last two years, strengthen the food bank, continue sidewalk development near the school to create safe routes, and work with regional partners to pursue a YMCA in McCleary so kids have safe places for activities.

TDW: Why should people vote for you?

Miller: Vote for me if you want steady, practical results. I focus on the basics — reliable utilities (water, electric, sewer, stormwater), safer sidewalks, and parks families and seniors actually use. For the first time in decades, McCleary is making significant upgrades across multiple systems because we’re bringing in outside dollars: more than $6.8 million so far. Our team has a proven track record with TIB and street funding — including out-of-cycle awards — and I’m determined to keep bringing our tax dollars back to McCleary, improve infrastructure in every neighborhood, and create more opportunities for residents. I’ll keep rates stable by tying spending to real projects, using grants and partnerships first, and vetoing council utility rate hikes that aren’t linked to specific infrastructure needs. You’ll get clear plans, plain-language updates, and follow-through — no drama. I’ve been a McCleary resident since 2006, and my focus is delivering for our neighbors.

TDW: What is the biggest issue facing your city/town?

Miller: McCleary’s biggest challenge is aging infrastructure and affordability. We need to replace high-risk assets in our municipal electric system (poles/lines, vegetation management, substation readiness), fix water/sewer/stormwater problems, and close sidewalk gaps — especially near the school — without burdening ratepayers. That means phasing projects, using grants first, and tying any rate changes strictly to real infrastructure needs.

TDW: Why did you choose to run for office?

Miller: I’m running to keep McCleary on a practical, steady course — finishing funded work and expanding what’s working. That means completing safe routes to school (S. 6th toward Hemlock), delivering the Beerbower Park improvements I secured, and hardening our electric system while pursuing the $2.75 million solar project to ease pressure on rates. I’ll continue bringing outside dollars home — including out-of-cycle TIB street funding — so local budgets go further. I’ll keep budgets legible, publish clear timelines, and protect ratepayers by vetoing council utility rate hikes that aren’t tied to specific capital needs, while expanding low- and fixed-income relief. My goal is reliable basics, transparent decisions, and visible results for families and seniors.

TDW: What is your long-term vision for your city/town and the county?

Miller: A walkable McCleary where residents and children can safely reach any part of the city. I will continue securing state funding to improve roads and sidewalks while pursuing new federal programs to upgrade Summit and Simpson Avenues. New development should benefit current residents — better streets, safer crossings, and accessible public spaces. I’ll advance the next RCO grant phase for the softball field and park kitchen, expand daycare options, and develop a combined senior-and-youth community activities center (YMCA or similar). I’ll also bring a community pool residents have asked for and expand walking trails to connect neighborhoods, parks, and schools.

TDW: Do you see opportunities to partner with neighboring cities, businesses, or organizations to address the biggest issues facing your city/town?

Miller: Yes. I work with fellow mayors across Grays Harbor County to coordinate efforts, including plans for the 250th anniversary so residents can attend each city’s events without conflicts. I’ll continue partnering with the East Grays Harbor Youth Collaborative, Summit Pacific Medical Center, and neighboring cities to create safe, healthy opportunities for kids and families. I’m interested in a YMCA or comparable community center — and open to public-private partnerships — to expand youth programming, childcare, and recreation. We’ll also coordinate with county aging services and youth partners to design an intergenerational center. These partnerships help us share costs, align schedules, and deliver more value for McCleary residents.

Brycen Huff, Mayor, challenger

TDW: What life or professional experience will you bring to bear if you are elected?

Huff: In my current job I am the Lead Data Abstractor for the Violent Death Reporting System at the Washington State Dept. Of Health. In my role I foster relationships between coroner/medical examiners and law enforcement and obtain violent death records from them. I am responsible for making sure our data abstractions are completed thoroughly and timely per our grant funding requirements .

Prior to this job, I worked 7 years for Professional Security Consultants at the Capital Mall in Olympia. For 4 years I was a shift lieutenant where I supervised security officers, handled schedules and worked on payroll. In addition I maintained a relationship with the Olympia Police and Fire Departments, mall management staff, fulfilled Interim Security Director assignments and handled routine calls working with the public for the properties I was assigned to.

Through these jobs I understand the value of partnerships, honesty and transparency to achieve the common mission for the people who rely on our services.

TDW: What are your top priorities to tackle if you are elected? What are the steps or changes you will take to address these priorities?

Huff: Some top priorities to tackle at the city are employment retention/morale and fiscal responsibility.

For fiscal responsibility, money will be spent in ways that benefit the city and not in ways that support political promises and personal gain. I will be open to the public and city council about the cities financial status and will continue to look for revenue generating opportunities and grants to benefit the city. Being transparent about the city funds and how they are being spent will help repair trust between the mayor and council and the city and the residents of McCleary.

Over the past 4 years the City of McCleary has seen a turn over rate of 32 people. This includes employees, council members and volunteers. The atmosphere over the last 4 years has been hostile where people have felt targeted in their roles. This has resulted in additional unbudgeted spending for investigations, separation payments, recruitment advertising and training of new employees. My goal is to create an environment where people feel supported and want to perform at their best for the citizens of McCleary. McCleary used to be a city where once people were hired they either retired from the city or moved on for higher paying employment opportunities. Through supporting the staff, taking advantage of training to broaden skillsets and creating a culture where employees feel valued ideally will help with retention and minimize turnover.

TDW: Why should people vote for you?

Huff: I have lived in McCleary my entire life and take great pride in the community. My family roots run deep in McCleary and my Great Grandpa Ernie Beerbower, who Beerbower Park is named after, was a city council member and mayor.

I have always been involved in McCleary throughout my life. I was a member of the McCleary Chamber of Commerce and served as the Vice President for the McCleary Bear Festival. At the age of 19 I founded the McCleary Rods and Rides Car Show and chaired that event for 7 years promoting McCleary to car clubs from Hoquiam to Port Angeles. I have volunteered with the McCleary Trash Clean Up Days on Saturday mornings collecting litter from the side of the roadways around town. I volunteered for the McCleary Police Department and assisted with their community relationship events such as chairing National Night Out, organizing Fill the Cruiser, a partnership between the police department and the McCleary School District where we collected food and clothing items for students in need and I organized holiday meals and Christmas presents for families in need. I have been on city council since 2018. In that time I have served as the Mayor Pro Tem (1 year gap). I have built a good working relationship with the city staff while on council and often consult with them on their experiences and expertise for topics being presented to the council. As Mayor Pro-Tem I oversee the council meetings and guide the discussion and decision making in the absence of the Mayor, which I have been currently doing over the last year and a half.

TDW: What is the biggest issue facing your city/town?

Huff: Our biggest issues that McCleary is facing are budget, water quality and employment retention. The city has the opportunity for development growth which will help our budget as a revenue generator. Being a lifetime resident of McCleary I am aware of issues over our water quality and will look for potential resolutions to improve our water for taste and smell. Creating a positive work environment where staff feel supported in their roles while acknowledging certain budget restraints will change the work environment at the city.

TDW: Why did you choose to run for office?

Huff: I ran for office because of my commitment to this city. I see the potential of what McCleary can be. I believe this city truly can be a community where people want to live, work and play.

TDW: What is your long-term vision for your city/town and the county?

Huff: My long term goal is to bring jobs to the city . Through development opportunities I believe we have a chance to bring commercial jobs that benefit the residents not only as a place to shop but business for residents throughout the county to be employed at.

TDW: Do you see opportunities to partner with neighboring cities, businesses, or organizations to address the biggest issues facing your city/town?

Huff: There are opportunities to partner with neighboring businesses to benefit McCleary.

Keith Klimek, McCleary, City Council Position 5, incumbent

TDW: What life or professional experience will you bring to bear if you are elected?

Klimek: I have worked most of my career in Customer Service. I care for people and their concerns.

TDW: What are your top priorities to tackle if you are elected? What are the steps or changes you will take to address these priorities?

Klimek: I want the city to grow, as we grow our utilities will go down.

TDW: Why should people vote for you?

Klimek: I really like our city and its people. I want the best for all of us.

TDW: What is the biggest issue facing your city/town?

Klimek: Getting business into the city.

TDW: Why did you choose to run for office?

Klimek: I want to help our city.

TDW: What is your long-term vision for your city/town and the county?

Klimek: Building more business in our city.

TDW: Do you see opportunities to partner with neighboring cities, businesses, or organizations to address the biggest issues facing your city/town?

Klimek: Building a strong business network. A chamber of commerce.

Oakville

Bill Breedlove, mayor, challenger

TDW: What life or professional experience will you bring to bear if you are

elected?

Breedlove: In my professional background, I have spent many years in development (fundraising), strategic communications, and managing organizations (both operations and staff). I’ve created and successfully implemented budgets. I’ve applied for and received grants/funding from federal/state/local governments, corporations, foundations, and individuals. I’ve built and maintained mutually beneficial relationships with elected officials, business leaders, community members, and other stakeholders. Additionally, I’ve served on the Oakville city council since 2020 (mayor pro tem since 2022).

TDW: What are your top priorities to tackle if you are elected? What are the steps or changes you will take to address these priorities?

Breedlove: I think the first priority will be to get the city government working towards common and understood goals that are shared with the community. Oakville needs to be proactive and not reactive in tackling challenges and realizing opportunities. Every year, we will — together with community input — create a plan for that year, with actionable goals and achievable metrics. We will have an ongoing measurement process to report on progress. That means having a committed and active city council, putting the city staff in positions to have maximum success, and communicating with everyone on how we’re doing — both victories and roadblocks.

TDW: Why should people vote for you?

Breedlove: I have skills and abilities which translate into successfully managing a city government, combined with a passionate drive to see Oakville succeed. And, equally important, I’ll show up and put in the work to help make this community better for everyone.

TDW: What is the biggest issue facing your city/town?

Breedlove: Oakville is a small city with very limited resources. We have aging infrastructure — such as our water system — which is essential to our residents. Similarly, the dire situation with our roadways is well known in Oakville. The challenge is for the city to be able to not only make up for years of deferred maintenance but to proactively improve those critical areas for our community.

TDW: Why did you choose to run for office?

Breedlove: I’ve served on the Oakville city council since 2020, and I’ve seen both positive and negative in how effectively our city government works for the community. On the positive side, I’ve seen our city leadership — both staff and elected officials — work together to get some larger ticket grants from entities like the Transportation Improvement Board. On the other hand, I’ve also seen momentum stall out over time. I’m excited for the future, because Oakville has an influx of new folks coming onto the city council, which I think will bring some renewed energy, fresh ideas, and a strong desire to see tangible improvements.

TDW: What is your long-term vision for your city/town and the county?

Breedlove: Oakville is a very unique, special place tucked away in our little corner of Grays Harbor County. We’ve been able to maintain many of the good aspects of the small town, rural lifestyle that many of our residents find so appealing. The vision is to be able to keep that while making core improvements that draw individuals and businesses that are attracted to Oakville’s charm.

TDW: Do you see opportunities to partner with neighboring cities, businesses, or organizations to address the biggest issues facing your city/town?

Breedlove: Absolutely. In fact, I think that is one of the biggest opportunities that Oakville has to really make some substantial progress. We share not just a border but many commonalities with our friends the Chehalis Tribe, and there are multiple opportunities to work on mutually beneficial projects together. Oakville has been working with the Grays Harbor Council of Governments much more closely over the last year, and the plan is to really do more actionable projects with them going forward. We’ve spent the last couple of years building relationships (and rebuilding other ones which had gone dormant) with various entities, and those relationships will be a key to how much success Oakville can achieve in the next few years.

Ocean Shores

Curt Dooley — Ocean Shores City Council, Position 7, challenger

TDW: What life or professional experience will you bring to bear if you are elected?

Dooley: I served eight years in the U.S. Air Force as a Security Police Law Enforcement Specialist at Andrews Air Force Base, where I held top security clearances and protected the President, visiting dignitaries, and other VIPs. Since then, I have built a 40-year career in corporate and healthcare security, law enforcement, and emergency management. In 2020, I earned a Master’s degree in Public Safety Leadership and Administration from the Watts School of Public Service and Community Solutions at Arizona State University. Coursework included Public Budgeting and Finance, Organizational Behavior, Community Resilience, Criminal Justice Organization and Management, Leadership for Innovation in Public Fire Services, Foundations of Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Services Operations Analysis and Planning, and Program Evaluation for Emergency Management and Homeland Security. I was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Snohomish County Business Watch, a police/business liaison group, and a Board Member of the Washington State Governor’s Industrial Safety and Health Advisory Board. Here in Ocean Shores, I have volunteered with the Fire Department in Emergency Management and participated in the most recent Civil Service testing for recruit firefighters. I have attended dozens of city meetings for boards, committees, and commissions, and regularly speak at Council meetings on a range of topics. I am also a member of the Ocean Shores Elks Club, the North Beach Boosters Club, and the Public Arts Awareness Initiative. My entire career and education have been about protecting people, solving problems, and leading with integrity. These skills directly translate into responsible, transparent, and community-focused city governance.

TDW: What are your top priorities to tackle if you are elected? What are the steps or changes you will take to address these priorities?

Dooley: My top priorities are transparency, public safety, responsible budgeting, infrastructure, and environmental stewardship. Transparency is key. I recently asked a group of citizens I was meeting with if they had ever written a letter or email to a sitting councilmember and received no response. Nearly every hand went up. On Council, I will push for clearer communication by proposing a consistent system for public updates, both online and through brief written summaries, after every major Council decision. I will also encourage work sessions that are more interactive and citizen friendly. I already attend and report on city meetings so residents know what is happening, and that will continue because people across our community, regardless of politics, rely on my updates to be factual. I will also plan for regular Council Chats where residents can ask questions in person, and I will continue to attend city and community events to listen and talk with people directly. For public safety, I will advocate for realistic budgeting and staffing levels for police and fire, and for progress on tsunami vertical evacuation towers and improved evacuation routes. Infrastructure, such as roads, sewers, and water systems, needs a five-year maintenance plan with clear priorities and funding sources. Protecting our drinking water, dunes, and fresh waterways requires regular monitoring and cooperation with state environmental agencies. Ocean Shores deserves leadership that listens, informs, and follows through, and I am prepared to put that into action.

TDW: Why should people vote for you?

Dooley: Because I am one of them. I put people first, always. My campaign is built on service before self, fiscal responsibility, and respect for all residents, regardless of background or political views. I have the education and experience to hit the ground running on Day One. I have spent my life in public safety and leadership roles where accountability is not optional, it is the standard. I have shown up for our city, from cleaning beaches to attending board meetings, because leadership begins with showing up. I will bring that same dedication and professionalism to the City Council. Ocean Shores citizens need representatives who are informed, approachable, and committed to working for the common good. I do not make promises I cannot keep, but I do promise to listen, communicate openly, and always act with integrity.

TDW: What is the biggest issue facing your city or town?

Dooley: Our biggest issue is funding and maintaining critical infrastructure in a growing community. Roads, drainage systems, and water lines are aging and require both immediate attention and long-term planning. Without a solid foundation, every other issue, from tourism to housing, becomes harder to solve. We need to make infrastructure a true budget priority, not an afterthought. That means building a five-year capital improvement plan, pursuing state and federal grants, and ensuring the city consistently budgets for and follows through on scheduled maintenance to prevent small problems from becoming expensive emergencies. Too much time in recent years has been wasted on trivial matters while the real problems go unaddressed. As someone with a background in public safety, emergency management, and fiscal leadership, I understand that resources must be directed where they make the greatest impact. We can make real progress through careful budgeting, community communication, and long-range planning. The people of Ocean Shores deserve a city that functions smoothly, protects property values, and plans responsibly for the future.

TDW: Why did you choose to run for office?

Dooley: I was encouraged by several residents to run, and I took that to heart. After years of volunteering, attending city meetings, and working with local boards, I realized I could do even more from within city government. I chose to run because I believe in service, fairness, and accountability, and because local government should never be about political sides. I am a nonpartisan candidate who believes that solutions should come from listening to people, studying the facts, and doing what is right for the community as a whole. Earlier in life, I learned firsthand how important it is to stand up for others and make sure every voice is heard. That experience has stayed with me. I want to bring that same sense of fairness, respect, and community spirit to the City Council, to work collaboratively, communicate openly, and help Ocean Shores move forward together.

TDW: What is your long-term vision for your city or town and the county?

Dooley: My long-term vision is for Ocean Shores to be a safe, well-managed, and financially stable community that plans ahead instead of reacting to problems. I want our city to be known not only for its beauty, but for its reliability, with strong infrastructure, clear communication, and effective leadership. That means maintaining healthy waterways, planning for emergency readiness, supporting responsible development, and protecting the character that makes this community unique. I also want Ocean Shores to regain its position as one of Washington’s top tourist destinations. Tourism is the heart of our local economy, and when it thrives, so do our small businesses and working families. By improving infrastructure, beautifying our business district, investing in public spaces, and hosting more community events, we can make Ocean Shores a place visitors want to return to year after year, and a place residents are proud to call home. I believe Ocean Shores should also be a good neighbor within Grays Harbor County. We have opportunities to work together with nearby cities, the County, and the Quinault Nation on issues like infrastructure, tourism, and emergency management. By sharing resources and ideas, we can strengthen the entire region. My goal is a future where Ocean Shores is prepared, connected, and proud, a community where people feel safe, respected, and heard.

David Linn, write-in candidate for Ocean Shores City Council, Position 7, challenger

TDW: What life or professional experience will you bring to bear if you are elected?

Linn: I have significant professional experience in a wide range of areas including teaching, manufacturing and investing. All these roles have provided me with skills that are relevant to being an effective council member. I have helped develop and implement investment budgets for large pension funds as well as reporting annual performance of actual versus budgeted results. I was responsible for sourcing investment opportunities and structuring joint ventures with operating partners. In manufacturing I worked with complex operating systems and was responsible for ensuring their reliability and effectiveness. I developed new methods for chemical processing and waste treatment. As an industrial engineer, I developed an excellent working relationship with a United Auto Workers local union. As a teacher I learned how to relate to a diverse range of individuals and how to best help them, collectively and on a one-to-one basis, meet their own personal needs and growth.

TDW: What are your top priorities to tackle if you are elected? What are the steps or changes you will take to address these priorities?

Linn: My top priorities are planning for balanced and sustainable growth, respect for all members of the community, government transparency and accountability. I will act to ensure that I have done a thorough analysis of all issues that come before the council and provide fact-based input into the conversation. I will ask the questions that need to be asked on behalf of the citizens of Ocean Shores. I will study all relevant materials, and I will utilize all that I have learned from my education in finance and my work experience to engage in my role as one of seven council members. I will always listen to all citizens about their priorities. I will identify issues that need to be addressed and actively work toward bringing them forward to the council. I will strive to ensure that all individuals are treated with the respect and dignity that they deserve as members of our community.

TDW: Why should people vote for you?

Linn: Character is important in any position of responsibility. Each council member must understand the importance of their fiduciary responsibility to the citizens of Ocean Shores. As a fiduciary, a council member has a requirement to act in the best interests of those whom they serve, not one’s own interest nor that of any special interest. I lived that responsibility for more than 30 years as an investment manager for a variety of pension funds such as teachers, public employees, police, firefighters and union pension plans. I am truly independent and not beholden to any party, clique or organization. I can be trusted to speak honestly and act appropriately without favor. I will treat everyone as equals.

TDW: What is the biggest issue facing your city/town?

Linn: The biggest issue facing Ocean Shores is the lack of long-term planning. While the city does have a Comprehensive Plan that was intended to provide a path forward, it has largely been put on the shelf and not followed through with action. We need more than just proforma goals and policies, we need to put specific plans into place and then follow through with implementation. The mayor and council should provide a review each year of what has been accomplished in fulfilling the entire range of policies and goals of the Comprehensive Plan. They should provide a detailed report describing what has been accomplished toward that end and what has not. They should then report what will be done in the next year to accomplish the goals defined in the Plan.

TDW: Why did you choose to run for office?

Linn: I have run for Ocean Shores city council in the past because I thought I could make a positive difference for all residents living here. While I was unsuccessful in two previous attempts, I continued to remain active in city council meetings to speak about issues of importance. I did so when I had something of value to say, not just to make an appearance. This year I was surprised to learn that there was only one candidate registered for each of the three positions up for election. The implication of this situation was that there would be no choice in representation for the citizens of Ocean Shores – the three unopposed candidates would all win by default. I feel that democracy requires active participation and open discussion of the issues. I chose to run for city council to provide a choice for the voters in Ocean Shores.

TDW: What is your long-term vision for your city/town and the county?

Linn: My long-term vision for Ocean Shores is to see the city grow in a planned, balanced and sustainable manner. Growth for growth for growth’s sake is not a plan; it is just unconstrained construction. Without a sustainable plan for the future, we will lose all that makes Ocean Shores special and it will become just another sterile, paved-over suburban enclave. We have so many valuable natural assets that make Ocean Shores this special place and we should maximize their value for all residents. We have the ocean and beaches, the Weatherwax property, the wildlife refuge, the fresh waterways and so much more. To attract residents and tourists, we should emphasize these features and enhance their value. These assets are irreplaceable, and we must preserve and protect them. Similarly, our parks and our residential areas should be planned to complement the native habitat. Ocean Shores can be a shining example of what can be done to integrate development with nature and to preserve wildlife habitat.

TDW: Do you see opportunities to partner with neighboring cities, businesses, or organizations to address the biggest issues facing your city/town?

Linn: Yes, there are always opportunities to work with other organizations for mutual benefit. No one entity exists in isolation, and each, by its actions, has an effect on the others. Whether it is coastal resilience, flooding, ecology, health care, hunger, homelessness or other issues that stretch beyond our local boundaries, we all can benefit from common action. All of the communities in our county are now facing severe financial impacts from spending cutbacks at the federal level, and we need to coordinate our actions to respond with mutually beneficial plans. Our hospitals and medical facilities are heavily reliant on Medicare and Medicaid patients and will face ever more financial pressures to stay in operation. Our food banks have relied on support from the federal government to feed the hungry in our city and rural areas. Now that aid has been greatly reduced and we must find ways to help the most vulnerable in our communities. By working together with other municipalities, we can solve these serious problems for our mutual benefit.

Carrie Hubbard

John Shaw

Jacob Cristelli

David Smith

Denise Anderson

Chris Miller

Brycen Huff

Keith Klimek

Bill Breedlove

Curt Dooley

David Linn