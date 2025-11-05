Fund set up to help Akers family after boating accident

SEQUIM — An online fund has been set up for the family of two people who died in the Bogachiel River last week.

Christian Akers, 35, of Sequim and his 7-year-old son, Wyatt Akers, were on a drift boat that overturned Thursday in the Bogachiel River. Although both were pulled from the river that day, they died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Sunday, family friend Nicole Berry started a GoFundMe account for Akers’ wife, Daylee Joers Akers, and surviving son, Aiden, 14.

“I just wanted to do anything I could to support (Daylee Akers) during this tragedy,” Berry said. “The best thing I could think of is rallying the community because that’s something I’m good at doing.”

The fund’s original goal was $26,000, but donations passed that quickly. The goal is now $45,000. The fund was at $30,349 as of Tuesday afternoon. To donate, go to tinyurl.com/PDN-Akers-Fund.

“This is just one way we can wrap this family in support, care, and steadiness as they move through heartbreak in the midst of loss,” the donation page states. “Thank you for standing with us — for giving, praying, sharing, showing up in whatever way you can.”

All donations will go directly to Daylee Akers and Aiden, according to the page.

“I live in Jamestown and that’s where the grandmother and mother live,” Berry said. “We’re a pretty tight-knit community. Anything that happens hits all of us. We just want to make sure they feel the love moving forward.”

Seeing donations come in so quickly has been wonderful, she said.

“I’m glad we started the fund,” Berry said. “It’s going to mean so much with people using the GoFundMe so they’ll know the community is behind them. This is an important step in her healing journey to have the community support her. If you can give, great. If you can’t, please pray for them.”

Two other men were on the boat with the Akers. Search efforts for Alfonso Graham, 39, of Port Orchard, were suspended Monday evening due to river conditions. The other man, a 33-year-old from Port Orchard, survived but has not been identified.

The Akers family was reunited with their missing dog Monday morning.