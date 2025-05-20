From proclamations to property purchases, city councils have been busy

Aberdeen

Westport Golf Links CEO and President Ryann Day, project manager Mark Merkelbach and consultant United States Army Col. (Ret.) Xander Bullock delivered a presentation about the proposed project.

Voted to allow the Grays Harbor Conservation District to apply for Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) grant money for the Aberdeen Farmers Market.

City Administrator Ruth Clemens gave an update on the first of a series of city council town halls. Ward 3 councilors Liz Ellis and Scott Prato and Ward 4 councilors Deb Hodgkin and Carrie Hubbard participated in the first one on May 13 at Aberdeen High School.

The second, featuring Ward 1 councilors Melvin Taylor and Kacey Morrison and Ward 2 councilors John Maki and David Gakin, was held last night at Stevens Elementary School.

The final town hall in the series, featuring Ward 5 councilors Joshua Francy and Debi Pieraccini and Ward 6 councilors David Lawrence and Sydney Swor, is set for Tuesday, June 10, at 6 p.m. at AJ West Elementary School.

Voted to surplus a used handgun for sale and transfer to a retired officer.

Voted to surplus K-9 vehicle #399 and replace it at a cost of $89,417 using seizure fund monies.

Authorized $15,000 from the discretionary fund to continue the micro grant program through the Downtown Aberdeen Association.

Appointed Bobbi McCracken, Lee Bacon and Navpreet Saroya to the LTAC.

Mayor Douglas Orr proclaimed May 18–24 Public Works Week to coincide with National Public Works Week.

Hoquiam

Recently approved the police department’s purchase of 10 body worn cameras with a five-year contract utilizing $28,235 in grant funds, supplemented by $20,079 of drug funds.

McCleary

The city of McCleary is accepting applications for two volunteer positions on the Civil Service Commission.

Passed a resolution adopting the city’s video surveillance policy after installing cameras “to enhance public safety and protect city resources.”

Ocean Shores

Announced three vacancies on the Parks Board, two vacancies on the LTAC, and two vacancies on the Library Board of Trustees.

Appointed Darrell Prowse to the LTAC.

Jeff Brittain gave the Library Board of Trustees report.

Michael Fosnick presented a quarterly report on the Ocean Shores golf course.

Public Works project manager Becky Leach discussed an upcoming road striping project.

Councilor Richard Wills led a lengthy discussion about the proposed hotel cleanliness ordinance.

Discussed a potential resolution that would standardize rules and procedures for boards, commissions and committees.

Passed an ordinance authorizing the creation of an office of emergency management.

Approved purchase of a modular building near the former Moby Dick restaurant property at 788 Pt. Brown Avenue NE for for $80,000. The building will be relocated to the Fire Station South on Marine View Drive.

Westport

Westport Golf Links CEO and President Ryann Day, project manager Mark Merkelbach and consultant United States Army Col. (Ret.) Xander Bullock delivered a presentation about the proposed project.

The Port of Grays Harbor gave a presentation with emphasis on the Westport Marina.