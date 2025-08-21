Fresh fish rolling into coastal ports such as Westport

The coastal commercial troll fishing fleet off the Washington coast are catching coho salmon and albacore tuna, and these fresh locally caught fish are now available at local marinas and seafood markets.

This fleet of Washington-based trollers based out of Neah Bay, La Push, Westport, Ilwaco and other ports are made up of a diverse group of fisherfolk, who fish off the coast in accordance to guidelines set by the Pacific Fishery Management Council.

Trollers exclusively use hook and line fishing gear to catch fish one at a time — meaning if a fish isn’t big enough to keep or not of the target species, it can be released alive. To keep within a high standard, they are carefully caught and then processed within 24 hours and usually available a short time later to purchase at local marinas and seafood markets. A fast turnaround keeps them deliciously rich and desirable to cook.

Commercial trollers have been harvesting albacore tuna commercially for over 100 years, and fishing typically takes place 50 to 100 nautical miles offshore in warm currents that travel up to Washington and Oregon. Freshly caught tuna are sold off the boats at many coastal ports and during certain times in late summer and fall at the Port of Seattle Fisherman’s Terminal in Ballard.

There are numerous places to buy fresh coho salmon and albacore tuna including from retailers participating in Local Catch Network, a network of supported fisheries and small-scale harvesters. Many local restaurants also serve freshly caught Washington fish.