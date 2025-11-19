Free Thanksgiving meals for those in need

WGME CBS 13 in Portland reported recently that a nationally recognized food economist and professor at Tufts University is sounding the alarm for this upcoming Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, saying it could be one of the most food-insecure holidays in recent history due to the ongoing government shutdown and the impact on SNAP benefits.

A handful of organizations throughout Grays Harbor and the surrounding region are offering free meals for those in need or who have nowhere else to turn this Thanksgiving.

If you know of any organizations distributing free Thanksgiving meals, please email michael.wagar@thedailyworld.com.

Aberdeen

Thanksgiving at the Mission

Union Gospel Mission of Grays Harbor

405 E Heron Street

(360) 533-1064

This November, we are blessed to be hosting two Thanksgiving dinners: one for our residents and one for our non-resident guests in the community. These special meals are made possible by the generosity of our supporters and the dedicated volunteers from local churches who help decorate, prepare, and serve in both the kitchen and dining hall. Visit https://ugmgraysharbor.org/volunteer-opportunities/ to learn how to volunteer.

Hoquiam

Free Community Thanksgiving

Immanuel Baptist Church

1200 Soule Avenue

Thursday, Nov. 27

Noon to 3 p.m.

This year’s event will feature inside seating, pre-scheduled deliveries, and drive-in pick-ups between 2 and 3 p.m. If you’d like to volunteer and add people to the free meals delivery list, contact Natali Burgess at (724) 227-3162 or natalipaccione@gmail.com, or contact Immanuel Baptist Church 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (360) 533-2012 or email admin_assist@ghibc.com.

Elma

Elma Eagles Free Thanksgiving Dinner

Elma FOE Eagles

404 W Young St

Sunday, Nov. 23 from 2 until 5 p.m. (or until the food runs out)

McCleary

McCleary Food Bank Holiday Food Bags

100 3rd South Street

Monday, Nov. 24 from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Turkey breast, stuffing mix, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, corn, chicken stock, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy mix and instant potatoes.

Ocean Shores

Lions Club

832 Ocean Shores Blvd NW

Saturday, Nov. 22

Noon to 3 p.m.

Dine in only, no pick-up, take out or delivery

Westport

The Table @ Westport

VFW Westport

311 E Pacific

Thursday, Nov. 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

All the traditional Thanksgiving foods are on the menu. Come be a part of something wonderful. Everyone is welcome and remember, it’s free.

Andrea Watts / The Daily World In east Grays Harbor, residents are decorating for Thanksgiving.