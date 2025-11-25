Free Thanksgiving meals for those in need

This week, two organizations are offering free meals for those in need or who have nowhere else to turn this Thanksgiving.

Aberdeen

Thanksgiving at the Mission

Union Gospel Mission of Grays Harbor

405 E Heron Street

Thursday, Nov. 27

2 to 3:30 p.m.

360-533-1064

This November, the Mission is blessed to be hosting Thanksgiving dinners: one for our residents and one for our non-resident guests in the community. These special meals are made possible by the generosity of our supporters and the dedicated volunteers from local churches who help decorate, prepare, and serve in both the kitchen and dining hall. Visit https://ugmgraysharbor.org/volunteer-opportunities/ to learn how to volunteer.

Hoquiam

Free Community Thanksgiving

Immanuel Baptist Church

1200 Soule Avenue

Thursday, Nov. 27

Noon to 3 p.m.

This year’s event will feature inside seating, pre-scheduled deliveries, and drive-in pick-ups between 2 and 3 p.m. If you’d like to volunteer and add people to the free meals delivery list, contact Natali Burgess at (724) 227-3162 or natalipaccione@gmail.com, or contact Immanuel Baptist Church 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (360) 533-2012 or email admin_assist@ghibc.com.