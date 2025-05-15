Four men fall into water tank under construction in Taholah

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday members of numerous first responder agencies were called to assist Quinault fire, law, and EMS departments for a construction accident in Taholah.

Four construction workers had a scaffolding collapse and they fell into a water tank under construction. Thurston County Special Operations was requested and members of Grays Harbor County Special Operations were included. Members from Hoquiam Fire, Aberdeen Fire, Grays Harbor Fire District #2, and East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue responded with Thurston County resources and Coast Guard to help rescue the trapped patients.

The Coast Guard helicopter was able to extricate all four patients and get them to medical care.