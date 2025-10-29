Foundation bequested $1.1M by the John P. Anderson fund

In 2016, Eric Potts, executive director of Grays Harbor Community Foundation, received a call from an attorney. I have a client from the community who wants to do scholarships in his will, the attorney told him.

“I worked with her, probably for a few weeks, finalizing the details of the estate agreement on our end so that when they pass away, we have all the fund details on file here so that when the funds arrive, we already know how to implement the scholarship program,” Potts said.

On Sept. 6, 2023, long-time resident of East Grays Harbor and employee at the Simpson door plant, John P. Anderson passed away. In his obituary published in The Daily World, Anderson was described as being “known for his generosity, kindness to others and his love of storytelling. He had a huge, generous heart and helped many elderly and many in need.”

Now, even in death his generosity will continue. Earlier this year, the Grays Harbor Community Foundation finalized a $1.1 million bequest for the John P. Anderson Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Jill Lagergren, a friend of Anderson, shared her reflections of Anderson with Potts.

“Bachelor John chose to perpetuate his legacy by setting up a Foundation Account that helps young people to reach their education dreams,” she said. “Education and knowledge create freedom, achievement and self-worth. To John, his love of knowledge and honesty can live on.”

According to Lagergren, John “boasted of a library of 800-plus hard bound books alone.”

The John P. Anderson Memorial Scholarship Fund will provide $3,000 to $4,500 in scholarships, and the scholarship can be renewed for three additional years.

“There wasn’t really a preference for majors or career choices or background,” Potts said. “[The scholarship] is open to all Elma students going into two-year schools, four-year schools, or vocational programs. All are eligible for the scholarship.”

Potts said that the bequest will be managed in perpetuity, with $45,000 to $50,000 available in scholarships each year.

“It’s really unbelievable seeing some of the size of these estates and having their legacy go through a grant program or a scholarship program,” said Potts. “They just want to leave their mark on the community.”

The scholarship application window for the John P. Anderson Memorial Scholarship Fund and the other scholarship funds administrated by the Grays Harbor Community Foundation will open Jan. 1, 2026.

Considering donating to a scholarship fund?

In recognition of November being National Scholarship Month. The Grays Harbor Community Foundation is running a matching program.

“For all of our existing fund holders and new fund holders who want to create a scholarship fund, we will match every contribution 20% up to $10,000 per fund,” said Potts.