Food bank and free meal directory

There are numerous organizations and agencies in and around Grays Harbor stepping into the breach feeding hungry people, and pets as well. If you know of any other emergency food resources that are not listed below, email michael.wagar@thedailyworld.com.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen Baptist Church Food Bank

2733 Aberdeen Ave

360-533-1572

1st and 3rd Saturday 11 a.m.

Aberdeen Food Bank

2120 Commerce St.

Off Wooding, across from Home Depot

Tuesdays 2 to 5 p.m.

Salvation Army

120 W. Wishkah Street

360-533-1062

Tuesday and Thursday 10 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Foursquare Church – The Lord’s Pantry

4800 Central Park Drive

360-538-0111

2nd and 4th Thursday 10 a.m. to noon

Harbor Landing

Grays Harbor College 500 building (gym)

1620 Edward P. Smith Drive

360-538-4233

Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Days/hours may vary during college breaks

Pet Food — PAWS of Grays Harbor

800 W 1st St

The PAWS of Grays Harbor Community Pet Food Pantry provides pet food to those who are in need. During office hours (Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.), they have an outdoor pantry with individually sealed containers of cat and dog food that is free to the public to grab as needed. Pet food is only available as long as supplies last and is provided by community donations.

Bay Center

Bay Center Food Bank (Pacific County)

2 Main Street E.

2nd and last Friday of each month 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Copalis Beach

Copalis Beach Community Church Food Bank

3140 state Route 109

360-289-2233

Wednesdays 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Elma

East County Food Bank

106 W. Main Street

360-470-6181

Mondays 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pet Food — Concern for Animals

Elma Senior Center

100 W Main Street

To sign up: https://www.concernforanimals.org/pet-food-bank

Fourth Tuesday, monthly

Hoquiam

Seventh-day Adventist Church Food Bank

3101 Cherry Street

360-537-9133

Thursdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hoquiam Food & Clothing Bank

720 K Street

360-533-4909

Mondays and Fridays noon to 2 p.m.

Pet Food — North Beach PAWS

2222 state Route 109

Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Or, as needed, call 360-289-4350

Humptulips

Humptulips Food Bank

32 McAfee Road

360-987-2361 | 360-987-2546

3rd Wednesday of the month from noon to 3 p.m.

Malone

Malone Food Bank

20 Paradise Rd

360-482-2329

2nd and 4th Thursday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m.

Matlock

Matlock Food Bank

216 Matlock-Brady Rd

Wed noon – 2 p.m.

McCleary

McCleary Food Bank

100 3rd South Street

2nd and 4th Monday of the month from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Pet Food – Eddie Biers Kitchen

100 Simpson Ave, McCleary

To sign up: https://www.concernforanimals.org/pet-food-bank

Fourth Tuesday, monthly

Montesano

Montesano Food Bank

213 W. Spruce Street

360-249-5374

First four Fridays of the month 1 to 3 p.m.

Neilton

Quinault Food Bank

31 Burn Road

360-581-4590

1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m.

Oakville

Oakville Food Bank

Oakville Grange

403 Temple

3rd Wednesday 9 to 11 a.m.

Ocean Shores

Ocean Shores Food Bank

848 Anchor Ave NW

360-289-2171

Every Thursday 1 to 5 p.m.

Emergency food: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon

Free Community Dinner hosted by the Table @ Ocean Shores

Ocean Shores Lions Club

832 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW

Tuesdays (check calendar for times http://oslions.club/schedule/)

Thursday Senior Lunch provided by the North Beach Senior Center

832 Ocean Shores Blvd NW

11:30 to 12:30 p.m.

Lunch is free for anyone 55+, all others $5

Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach Mobile Food Bank

Fire Station

4576 state Route 109

360-532-6315

3rd Tuesday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m.

Raymond/South Bend

North Pacific County Food Bank

1899 Park Avenue, Raymond

Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m.

Pet Food — HAVA

900 Robert Bush Drive in South Bend

The HAVA pet food bank is for low-income families residing in North Pacific County and is open from 12 to 4 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Taholah

Tahola Mobile Food Bank

Senior Center

409 Cummex Street

360-532-6315

3rd Tuesday of the month from noon to 2 p.m.

Tokeland

Shoalwater Bay Food Bank

2373 Old Tokeland Road

360-267-6766

1st Friday of the month at 8 a.m.

Westport

The Table @ Westport

Free Community Dinner

Thursdays at 6 p.m. at the VFW Event Center

South Beach Christian Outreach

Meal Program, Food and Clothing Bank

617 S Forrest St.

360-268-1455

Tuesdays noon to 2 p.m.

South Beach Food Bank

314 N Broadway

360-268-1686

2nd and 4th Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 3rd Sunday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m.

Pet Food – Coastal Animal Rescue and Adoptions (CARA)

Second and fourth Thursday of the month at the South Beach Food bank.