Flock camera in Aberdeen leads to arrest for a stolen car

Last week Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted by Aberdeen Police Department’s Flock cameras of a stolen vehicle out of Port Angeles traveling through Aberdeen.

Deputies responded to the area and located the vehicle at a nearby business. Deputy Ben Eaton contacted the driver of the vehicle who was identified as a 39-year-old male from Port Angeles. Deputy Eaton was able to contact the owner of the vehicle and learned that the vehicle had been stolen from a Port Angeles DSHS office after being left at the location by the elderly owner who had traveled out of the area to receive cancer treatments.

While processing the vehicle, deputies located several items that appeared to have come from a Forks business. It was determined that this business had recently been burglarized and many of the items in the vehicle were stolen.

The suspect was booked into the Grays Harbor County jail for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The burglary remains under investigation. Grays Harbor deputies will continue to follow up on the burglary in Forks to determine if the suspect was involved. He may be facing additional charges.