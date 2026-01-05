Flattened tire sparks manhunt in Raymond

Hours after a manhunt began, officers apprehended a man who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run and then fled.

The incident unfolded on Dec. 28, 2025, at 2:13 p.m. around Willapa Place Way.

The incident began when a 911 caller reported their vehicle had been hit in a parking lot in the area.

An officer from the Raymond Police Department responded and learned the truck backed into a vehicle’s rear tire, causing damage to a rim and the tire to go flat.

“[The alleged victim] said that a thin, white male with a khaki jacket, got out of the vehicle and asked to pay for the damage to her vehicle,” Officer Rikki Changala said in court documents. ” She then stated that she had to make a report because she couldn’t drive her vehicle. The male then got back in the U-Haul and took off out of the parking lot toward South Bend.”

Units from the South Bend Police Department and the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist.

“[SBPD] Officer [Eric] Fuller located the U-Haul parked at the condos Abby Ln with no one around,” Changala said. “A short time later a resident from one of the condos came out and said his girlfriend’s friend and her boyfriend just got down from Texas in the U-Haul. The male left in the U-Haul, then came back acting weird; said he hit a car then left on foot.”

According to court documents, officers subsequently located a female walking in the area who was identified as the suspect’s girlfriend. She was reportedly asked why she was walking out in the cold with young children and stated that “she just got into a fight with her ex-boyfriend, and she was trying to find him to talk to him.”

Changala contacted the Mineral Wells Police Department — where the woman was from — and learned that she and her boyfriend — Luke J. Runyan, 21 — were well known, including that he had multiple misdemeanor warrants and a felony warrant.

“The female I talked to with Mineral Wells P.D. stated that they have several involvements Runyan and often he tries to use his brother’s name, which is Gabe,” Changala said in court documents. “Myself and fellow officers were in the area searching for ‘Luke’ for the next several hours.”

Officers searched throughout the area of Abby Ln and Wilson Ave for the man including in vacant mill buildings and along the shoreline of the Willapa River.

According to court documents, at approximately 7:25 p.m. — over 5 hours after the initial incident — an individual matching the description of Runyan was located near US 101 on Fowler Street at a bus stop.

“As I pulled around into the parking lot behind the bus stop the male got up from the bus stop bench and start started walking north again,” Changala said in court documents. “I parked my car, got out, and called out to the male who continued to walk. I called out again and he stopped and looked over toward me.” “The subject had his hood pulled up over his head and face, with only his eyes and eyebrows visible. I asked the subject what his name was, he refused to identify himself. He then said his name was Larry Jones and that he was homeless from Aberdeen. When he talked, I could tell he had a Texan accent,” Changala added.

Runyan was subsequently arrested and, as the tip from Mineral Wells P.D. suggested, also attempted to identify himself using his brother’s name — Gabriel.

“I then transported Runyan to the Pacific County Jail for booking,” Changala said in court documents. “While transporting Runyan, he said, ‘that bitch hit me, I don’t care what anyone says,’ referring to the vehicle he backed into in the parking lot of the Thriftway,” Changala added.

According to court documents, Runyan has been charged with hit and run, criminal impersonation, and making a false statement to law enforcement. He is being held in lieu of $5,000.