Fish and Wildlife Commission holds meetings in Olympia

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission met in Olympia from June 26 to 28 for committee meetings, discussions on the resident native trout harvest policy and the 2026 Legislative Session, and decisions on deer and elk crop damage rule amendments, periodic status reviews, and land transaction(s).

The meeting began Thursday, June 26 with Big Tent, Habitat, Fish, and Wildlife committee meetings. The Big Tent Committee discussed the Hood Canal Salmon Enhancement Group on the Union Estuary Acquisition and Restoration project, decision-making rules of procedure, and a presentation from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) on the precautionary principle. The Habitat Committee elected Molly Linville as the new committee chair and discussed future agenda items and meeting planning.

The Fish Committee heard briefings on native trout harvest policy, Cle Elum River and Vancouver Lake, pinto abalone periodic status review, and coastal steelhead rule making. The Wildlife Committee discussed the landowner hunting permit (LHP) program, updates on the game management plan, classifying unclassified wildlife, and future meeting planning.

The full Commission meeting began June 27, with an open public input opportunity, followed by a report from WDFW Director Kelly Susewind, which included agency award recipients.

The Commission approved delegating rule making to the WDFW director for Cle Elum River, Vancouver Lake, and Buck Run and Columbia Basin LHP areas rules. The Commission approved land transactions in Jefferson and Grant counties that will enhance and expand conservation benefits on adjacent WDFW-managed lands and simplify species recovery projects.

The Commission approved rule amendments for the deer and elk commercial crop damage. The Commission approved a rule to retain the current state endangered status for Columbian sharp-tailed grouse, and pinto abalone. To end the day Friday, the Commission heard a briefing on the legislative session and 2026 supplemental budget.

Saturday’s agenda began with an open public input opportunity. The Commission then heard a briefing on the State Wildlife Action Plan. The Commission concluded the meeting with a meeting debrief and planned for future meetings.

The meeting was recorded and will be published on the Commission meeting webpage so the public can watch at their convenience. Meeting presentations and other materials are also available on the Commission meeting webpage

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is a panel appointed by the governor that sets policy for WDFW. WDFW works to preserve, protect and perpetuate fish, wildlife, and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish and wildlife recreational and commercial opportunities.