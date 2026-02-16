First of Two 2026 100+ Harbor Women Who Care Events set for March 10

100+ Harbor Women Who Care will hold the first of two 2026 giving events on Tuesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. at the Hoquiam Elks Lodge #1082 located at 624 K St. in Hoquiam. Doors open at 5:15.

Each of three nominees, which are a closely guarded secret, will have 10 minutes to present what they do and explain why they need funding. Typically, the previous awardee speaks at the next meeting and explains what the donation was used for.

Founder Maryann Welch says, “At the end of those presentations the women vote for the organization they would like to see get the money. Then everyone puts their $100 (cash or check) in a bag and all of that money goes to that one organization. Everyone is waiting with bated breath for us to count the votes and we come out with a big check. It’s very exciting.”

Grays Harbor Youth Works was awarded an eventual total of $14,000 at the October giving event.

Ten women form the core of the 100+ Harbor Women Who Care organization — Welch, Molly Bold, Martha George, Diana Grigsby, Jessica Hoover, Pat Oleachea, Franzine Potts, Alissa Shay, Dori Unterseher and DonnaJeanne Williams.

“We are a group of compassionate women dedicated to doing good by bringing our collective power together to shine a light on the great work being done in our community,” the group’s Facebook description states. “By working together, we maximize funding opportunities for our Grays Harbor nonprofit organizations, while also educating our community on local resources.”

100+ Harbor Women Who Care have held eight giving events since 2019 with hundreds of women donating more than $150,000 to Grays Harbor County non-profit organizations. These giving events have seen an average attendance of 135 people. The list of previous beneficiaries is comprised of Cancer Care Alliance of Grays Harbor, Coastal Community Action Walkthrough Youth Shelter, North Beach Senior Center, Family Promise of Grays Harbor, Domestic Violence Center, Camp Victory, Harbors Home Health and Hospice and Grays Harbor Youth Works.

The local chapter is affiliated with the 100+ Who Care Alliance, a network that consists of more than 650 global chapters including 100 Women Who Care, 100 Men Who Care, 100 Teens Who Care and more. The Alliance, which was founded by Karen Dunigan of Jackson, Michigan, in 2006, holds an annual leadership conference and provides resources for giving circles including best practices and media training.

The next 100+ Harbor Women Who Care giving event is scheduled for Oct. 13.