Fire damages Ocean Shores small residence on Monday

At 2:16 p.m. on Monday the Ocean Shores Fire Department and Fire District 7 were dispatched to a structure fire on Mud Hen Loop.

On arrival responders reported heavy smoke showing from the structure with flames. The single homeowner had evacuated.

Crews were able to make a quick stop and extinguish the fire within 20 minutes of arrival. Heavy smoke and heat damage was found to involve the entire small residence. Crews checked for fire throughout the attic and walls using thermal imagers as well as pulling into the ceiling. The home was ventilated and no injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation but appeared to have started in the kitchen area according to the homeowner.