Feedback sought on state Route 105 corridor plan

The tourism arm of Pacific County is seeking feedback on an updated plan to manage the state Route 105 “Bay-2-Bay Scenic Byway” corridor that runs along the coast from Aberdeen to Tokeland and Raymond.

The Pacific County Tourism Bureau, which operates under the “Washington’s Evergreen Coast” brand name, is leading a multi-county effort to revise the SR 105 Corridor Management Plan, which hasn’t been updated since 1998. Doing so, the bureau says, “will bring huge benefits to our community and region, ensuring the highway continues to serve as more than just a transportation route.”

The existing plan is being updated for the first time in nearly 30 years via local partnerships and grant funding from the Washington State Department of Transportation. Other local government entities and organizations that have coordinated on updating the plan include Pacific and Grays Harbor counties, the Shoalwater, Chinook, Quinault, Chehalis, Grande Ronde and Cowlitz tribes, the ports of Willapa Harbor and Grays Harbor, and Pacific County Economic Development Council, among others.

Nestled between Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay, the SR 105 corridor is shaped by its relationship with the Pacific Ocean. It is recognized by the state as a scenic byway, and this updated plan seeks to demonstrate that it meets — and exceeds — the criteria to be designated as a National Scenic Byway.

“With a rich history, the area was once home to Native American settlements and later became a hub for industries like whaling, fishing, cranberry farming, and timber production,” the bureau states. “Today, it is celebrated for its diverse ecosystems, including estuaries, wetlands, tidal flats, and beaches, which support salmon streams, oyster beds, migratory birds, and elk habitats.”

The aim of the project is to preserve the scenic value and ecological importance of the corridor, enhance infrastructure for safety and accessibility, encourage sustainable tourism to boost local economies, and engage communities and stakeholders in the planning process.

“The SR 105 Corridor Management Plan seeks to enhance the highway as a scenic and recreational route while preserving the region’s way of life and supporting tourism infrastructure, such as viewpoints, interpretive trails, and visitor facilities,” the bureau states. “Key challenges include addressing erosion at Washaway Beach, drainage issues in Grayland, and balancing increased tourism with the conservation of the region’s natural environment and rural character.”

A 92-page draft version of the plan can be found at evergreencoastwa.com/sr-105. Feedback of the plan can be given at tinyurl.com/3scksbyr by Dec. 15.