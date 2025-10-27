Families come out for McCleary Merchant Trick or Treat

A rainy afternoon didn’t deter trick or treaters from walking to and from the McCleary businesses and organizations participating in the annual Merchant Trick or Treat on Friday.

And some businesses offered more than treats. Bandana Brewing Company had a backdrop for photos, with co-owner Deven Campbell serving as photographer, and glow-in-the-dark stickers for the first 50 trick or treaters. The McCleary Fire Department pulled their firetruck out for photos, along with the candy they were handing out. And the McCleary VFW Post 5564 offered dinner, along with candy and activities for kids.

The Beehive Retirement Community provided a respite from the rain and took families on a visit to Wonderland. Staff decorated the hallways with clocks and playing cards and dressed up as Alice in Wonderland characters; dimmed lights added to the ambiance. Even the residents joined in by wearing playing cards while they handed out candy as the kids passed by their doorways. Administrator Jeannie Anderson, dressed as the Queen of Hearts, said that this was the second year they decorated the hallway and each year they do it a little better each year.

At city hall, staff (and Snoopy) greeted the families and kids who stopped by.