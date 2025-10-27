Families come out for McCleary Merchant Trick or Treat

By Andrea Watts The Daily World • October 27, 2025 1:30 am
The McCleary Historical Society, along with the Wildcat Boosters, McCleary Civic Renewal Council, and McCleary Bear Festival had booths for the Merchant Trick or Treat on Friday.
The McCleary Historical Society, along with the Wildcat Boosters, McCleary Civic Renewal Council, and McCleary Bear Festival had booths for the Merchant Trick or Treat on Friday.

A rainy afternoon didn’t deter trick or treaters from walking to and from the McCleary businesses and organizations participating in the annual Merchant Trick or Treat on Friday.

And some businesses offered more than treats. Bandana Brewing Company had a backdrop for photos, with co-owner Deven Campbell serving as photographer, and glow-in-the-dark stickers for the first 50 trick or treaters. The McCleary Fire Department pulled their firetruck out for photos, along with the candy they were handing out. And the McCleary VFW Post 5564 offered dinner, along with candy and activities for kids.

The Beehive Retirement Community provided a respite from the rain and took families on a visit to Wonderland. Staff decorated the hallways with clocks and playing cards and dressed up as Alice in Wonderland characters; dimmed lights added to the ambiance. Even the residents joined in by wearing playing cards while they handed out candy as the kids passed by their doorways. Administrator Jeannie Anderson, dressed as the Queen of Hearts, said that this was the second year they decorated the hallway and each year they do it a little better each year.

The McCleary Fire Department had its fire truck on display while handing out candy to trick or treaters.

The McCleary Fire Department had its fire truck on display while handing out candy to trick or treaters.

At city hall, staff (and Snoopy) greeted the families and kids who stopped by.

At city hall, staff (and Snoopy) greeted the families and kids who stopped by.

The McCleary Police Department and the McCleary School partnered for a Fill the Cruiser donation drive, and the requested items included new clothing, new shoes, hygiene items, and non-perishable food that will be given to McCleary students in need. Halfway through the afternoon, they already partially filled the truck of the cruiser and raised close to $150. “I was worried about the turnout because of the weather, but it’s turned out pretty well,” said Councilor Brycen Huff.

The McCleary Police Department and the McCleary School partnered for a Fill the Cruiser donation drive, and the requested items included new clothing, new shoes, hygiene items, and non-perishable food that will be given to McCleary students in need. Halfway through the afternoon, they already partially filled the truck of the cruiser and raised close to $150. “I was worried about the turnout because of the weather, but it’s turned out pretty well,” said Councilor Brycen Huff.