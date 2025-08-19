Fall will be celebrated next month at Lake Quinault Lodge

The Summer Music Series at Lake Quinault Lodge continued this past Saturday, Aug. 16.
The event was a barbecue-style lunch with music afterward. Upcoming events at the lodge include the Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 27. Lake Quinault’s Fall Festival is here to usher in cozy nights filled with hot cocoa and vibrant autumn leaves. Join them for a barbecue, warm drinks, and the soothing music of Dogger as we prepare for the chilly months ahead. Enjoy the S’mores bar while you’re entertained with magic, music, canoe races, native dancers and a fireside beach storytelling session. Events start at noon and end at 9 p.m.