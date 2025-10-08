Event calendar

Find out what’s happening in and around Grays Harbor

Driftwood Players perform The Marvelous Wonderettes

This musical comedy will be performed by the Driftwood Players. Marvelous Wonderettes is written by Roger Bean and directed by McKenna Hansen, with music directed by Kari Hasbrouck.

Play dates are Fridays, Saturdays: Oct. 3. 4, 10, 11, 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday Oct. 12, 19 at 2 p.m.

Join Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy at the Springfield High School class of 1958 Super Senior Prom, as these four best friends navigate relationships, growing up, and following their dreams. A fun and colorful jukebox musical full of your favorite ‘50s and ‘60s hits!

Tickets are $20 and available online at AberdeenDriftwood.com or at:

Tinderbox Coffee Roaster in Aberdeen

Valu-Drug in Montesano

Harbor Drug in Hoquiam

The Dusty Trunk in Ocean Shores

Rush Tickets are available for $10 the night of the performance at the door for students presenting their student ID cards.

The performance on Friday Oct. 3 is a “Pay what you can” night.

The Driftwood Players perform at 120 E 3rd St. Aberdeen.

Cranberry Festival sweetens up Grayland

The 32nd Annual Cranberry Festival returns to Grayland on Saturday through Sunday, Oct. 11-12.

Enjoy bog tours, a cranberry cook off, a pancake breakfast and firefly parade. For festival information, call 360-268-0991. The event takes place at the Grayland Community Hall, located at 2071 Cranberry Road, Grayland.

Schedule of events:

Saturday

8 to 11 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast at South Beach Christian Outreach

10 a.m. — Bog Tour tickets on sale

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Cranberry Marketplace and Big Berry Weigh-In

Bog Tours depart at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Live music on the lawn

7:30 p.m. — Firefly Parade (Check-in at 6:30 p.m.)

Sunday

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Marketplace continues

1:30 p.m. — Cranberry Eating Contest

2 p.m. — Big Berry winner announced

2:30 p.m. — Raffle drawing for “Weekend on the Cranberry Coast”

PAWS of Grays Harbor hosts a live action CLUE game night

PAWS of Grays Harbor is promising an unforgettable evening of mystery, intrigue, and fun at the CLUE Live Action Game Night on Saturday, Oct. 11 at the historic VASA Hall in Hoquiam. This unique event challenges guests to solve the ultimate whodunit: Who killed Mr. Body?

Guests will navigate through rooms at the VASA Hall, each transformed into a setting from the iconic board game. Could it have been Mrs. Peacock in the Study with the Revolver? Or perhaps Professor Plum in the Study with the Rope? Costumed CLUE characters will be on hand to help participants sharpen their detective skills as they explore each themed room, including the Conservatory, Hall, Kitchen, Lounge, Ballroom, Billiard Room, Library, Dining Room, and Study.

This murder mystery evening will also feature food, CLUE-themed drinks, a goodie bag, and prizes. Guests are encouraged to dress in CLUE/mystery-themed attire to enhance the atmosphere and join in the fun.

Tickets are $50 per person (Limited to 75 tickets) and you must be at least 21 years old. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://givebutter.com/pAMXox.

Have you ever imagined your cat or dog as a mystery-solving character? For a $150 donation, your furry friend can be featured as one of the iconic CLUE suspects during the Live Action Game Night. Our first star, Paisy Blancas from Montesano, will be playing the role of Miss Scarlett. Other available characters include:

Mrs. Peacock – Elegant and poised

Mrs. White – Clever and watchful

Mr. Green – Loyal and confident

Professor Plum – Curious and brainy

Colonel Mustard – Adventurous and bold

You’ll receive:

Your pet’s photo printed on the official game cards for the night

A keepsake 8×10 photo to treasure forever

To make your pet a star, donate online at: https://givebutter.com/5r7j3s.

Proceeds benefit PAWS of Grays Harbor and the animals in our care. For more information, visit www.pawsgh.org or check out their Facebook page.

Galway Bay’s Celtic Music Feis returns starting Monday

From Monday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 19, the Galway Bay’s Celtic Music Feis returns to Ocean Shores.

The music plays at three venues: 8th Street Ale House in Hoquiam, Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores and at the Ocean Shores Convention Center. Tickets run from $10 to $200.

Twenty-plus bands from around the world play Celtic/Irish/Scottish music with pipes and dancing. The first night on Monday is at 8th Street Ale House. The next six days and nights the music takes place at Galway Bay and the Convention Center.

Information: www.galwaybayirishpub.com.

PAWS of Grays Harbor