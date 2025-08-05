Elma’s Brings Heat to the Street on Saturday

The 16th annual Heat on the Street sponsored by the Elma Chamber of Commerce delivered on its promise of expanded fun for all ages.

This year’s total of 302 registrants is believed to be a new record of cars and motorcycles for the popular event. Further, a couple dozen cars and motorcycles joined the show after registration closed.

Event coordinator for the Elma Chamber, Lexi Rice, mentioned for future reference that those that pre-register for Heat in the Street receive a “goody bag” well worth planning the early enrollment.

From muscle cars to Model T’s and everything in between, Heat in the Street was a feast for the eyes and as one onlooker remarked: “This is good for my soul to see all these classic cars from my childhood looking so good.” There were approximately 10 blocks of cars for event patrons to ogle and various vendors throughout the routes.

An original 1972 Plymouth Gold Duster from Elma’s Blake Marquez delighted viewers with its original stock paint, interior with the coffin console and factory “snake skin” roof covering. Commenting on his beloved classic car, Marquez noted: “There’s just not many ‘Dusters’ around anymore, we gotta keep ‘em going.”

Alvin Gay inherited his grandpa’s 1932 Chevy pickup and felt he should share it with people at the show. He proudly reminded there aren’t many pre WWII Chevy pickups operating today so he “threw a couple hay bales in the back and drove it into town, it’s still a working truck.”

Rice thanked the volunteers that helped get the chamber event off the ground and the community for such great support on Saturday. “It was a lot of work for us, but I’m really happy with the way it turned out and the many different vendors we had this year.”

Various vendors sold handmade jewelry, custom metal and woodworking as well as arts and crafts.Shopkeepers along Main Street also added sidewalk booths to the grand affair downtown. The car show raffle also kept patrons occupied throughout the successful day of car gazing.

The Boy Scouts of America hosted and ran Hot Wheel races for kids and exceeded last year’s entrants. Other community groups used the Heat in the Street to promote awareness or fundraise for their respective clubs as well. Bikers Against Child Abuse, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Christian Motorcyclists Association and the Elma Eagles Equestrian Team all used the event to aid their causes.