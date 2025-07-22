Elma Grocery Outlet named GGHI’s member of the quarter

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. honored the Elma Grocery Outlet as their Member of the Quarter for Q1 of 2025.

Under the leadership of Shannon Browning, the Elma location has quickly made a meaningful impact on the East County community since opening its doors on July 18, 2024.

While the Grocery Outlet brand was founded in 1946 by Jim Read as a small military surplus store in San Francisco, it has since grown into the nation’s largest extreme value retailer, with over 500 independently operated stores across the country.

Known for its unbeatable deals on brand-name groceries, the company’s success is driven by a network of savvy buyers who source exceptional products at deeply discounted prices — from fresh meat and produce to organic items and WOW deals.

Browning and her team embody that mission locally in Elma. Since joining the Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. membership in July 2024, Elma Grocery Outlet has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to the region, not just as a business, but as a partner and advocate for the community.

Over the past year, Elma Grocery Outlet has supported a wide range of local initiatives, including:

Local schools: Elma, Montesano and McCleary

Youth sports: Elma Little League, Elma High School football and the Elma Booster Club

Food and clothing banks: East County Food Bank, Leads Children’s Ministry Food Bank and Malone Kids Ministry

Community groups: Central Park Co-Op Preschool, Boys and Girls Scouts of America (local troops), Special Olympics and the local VFW

Special Olympics support: Browning coached for seven years prior to opening the store and continues to champion the cause through donations and event sponsorships

The store’s team also engages in community service through active participation in local service clubs, including Rotary, Elks, Lions and Eagles.

When asked what she enjoys most about doing business in Grays Harbor, Browning said, “Working with the community and my team.”

Her advice to other businesses or organizations looking to thrive in the region? “Take care of your customers and your community.”

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. applauds Shannon Browning and the entire Elma Grocery Outlet team for their dedication to service, partnership, and leadership in our community and offers congratulations on being named their Q1 2025 Member of the Quarter.