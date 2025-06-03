Eleven unusual Washington festivals worth a road trip

If you’re ready to prep the car and buy tickets for a unique experience, here are 11 festivals you might find only in Washington.

These celebrations and festivities center on a theme, whether Bigfoot, the Renaissance era or Colonial America. A historic wharf, lavender blooms, blackberries, bears, geoducks and … accordions. A little something quirky and individual for everyone.

Metaline Falls Bigfoot Festival

June 14-15, 2025

Metaline Falls

At Northeast Washington’s furthest edge in Pend Oreille County, this small-town festival features a 5K run, vendor booths and presenters on the legend (or truth, as it may be) of Sasquatch and other cryptids.

Leavenworth International Accordion Celebration

June 26-29, 2025

Leavenworth

The north-central Washington hills are alive with the cheerful wheeze of accordions in late June. In the well-suited Bavarian-style town of Leavenworth, accordionists will descend to play in jam sessions, take workshops, perform polkas in evening concerts and compete for prize money.

Loggerodeo

July 2-5, 2025

Sedro Woolley

Chainsaw carving, a mullet contest and a beard contest (for the “most patriotically decorated beards”). In the past, daredevil adult logging rodeos (competitions) took place.

This year, kids can compete in a junior logging rodeo for those in the eighth grade through senior year of high school, including pole climbing, saw competitions, axe throwing and more.

Coupeville Wharf Festival

July 19, 2025

Coupeville

The petite Whidbey Island town of Coupeville celebrates its extremely photogenic (and recently rehabilitated) wharf’s 120th year. Set on Penn Cove, the historic red wharf is home to a restaurant and gift shop.

Stop by for live music, local food and drinks, exhibits featuring Penn Cove and wharf history, kids’ crafts and a beer garden.

Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire

Weekends, July 19-August 17, 2025

Snohomish

Along the Skykomish River, enjoy an immersive historical reenactment and fantasy experience with wandering bards, costumed cast, historical demonstrations and foods and kids’ activities including a tea party.

Five weekend all-ages events showcase seven entertainment stages, RV and tent camping, and activities (such as axe throwing and archery) with individual charges.

Also known as Renfaire, this big event draws people from across the region, so make plans and buy tickets early.

Annual McCleary Bear Festival

July 11-13, 2025

McCleary

About 30 minutes west of Olympia, the small town of McCleary celebrates its intertwined relationship with the grand mammal. There’s a grand parade, softball tournament, car show and soapbox derby. At Beerbower Park, find live music and family entertainment on the center stage.

The Bear Festival stew features 100+ pounds of meat (obtained through the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s nuisance wildlife program) alongside hundreds of pounds of carrots, onions and potatoes.

Sequim Lavender Festival

July 18 –July 20, 2025

Sequi

Within the rain-shadowed Olympic Peninsula town of Sequim, makers from across the nation sell lavender-themed goods and a stage serves up local entertainment. The food court serves flower-themed delectables such as lavender ice cream and lemonade.

As part of this annual festival, more than a dozen lavender farms open for tours where you can collect your lavender and watch demonstrations of lavender cutting and bundling.

Salmon Bake and Geoduck Festival

July 18-July 20, 2025

Allyn

The world’s largest burrowing clam is just one star of this Hood Canal festival. You’ll also find a Saturday salmon bake, a low-tide mud run and a Sunday oyster shucking competition. Enjoy the beer garden, live music and seafood goodies, including geoducks, oysters and clams.

Blackberry Festival

August 31-September 1, 2025

Bremerton

Celebrate our region’s rambunctiously growing berry with more than 150 vendors and live music in the streets of downtown, walkable Bremerton. It’s just a short ferry ride away (or a longer drive) from Seattle. Sample 15 or more blackberry-themed foods, plus blackberry wine and soda.

Early American Heritage Festival

August 15-17, 2025

Rainier

Time-travel to early America, strolling through the grounds of Wilkowski Park to talk to skilled, costumed historical interpreters staying over the weekend.

Attendees dress up as 18th-century civilians and military servicemembers, demonstrating occupations from blacksmithing to textile-weaving, as British and American infantry skirmishes (complete with cannon) sound in the background.

Washington State Garlic Fest

August 22-24, 2025

Centralia

Pack the toothpaste! Halfway between Seattle and Vancouver, Washington, the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds hosts and roasts at this event. Meet garlic growers and learn about new varieties while trying vendor foods that could include garlic burgers, smoked garlic heads and garlic shave ice.

Artisans sell merchandise from garlic-infused nonperishable foods to ungarlicked body products, art, culinary items, clothing and more.