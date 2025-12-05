Drug Task Force arrests alleged fentanyl dealer

On Thursday, the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office Deputies, and officers from Hoquiam and Aberdeen police departments, served a search and arrest warrant in the 6300 block of Karjala Road in Aberdeen in reference to an ongoing drug investigation.

The Drug Task Force conducted several controlled buys of illegal narcotics from the location. The main suspect, a 39-year-old Aberdeen man, was arrested for three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to distribute, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail. As a result of the warrant, 32 grams of suspected fentanyl and a pistol were recovered. The suspect is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing a firearm.