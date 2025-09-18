Driver exonerated for striking pedestrian in Hoquiam

Hoquiam police and fire were on scene of a serious vehicle versus pedestrian injury collision on Saturday, Sept. 13 in the 3000 block of Sumner Avenue.

Collision investigators processed the scene and the pedestrian was transported to Harbor Regional Health. Sumner Avenue was blocked off at Myrtle Street for approximately two hours.

Based on information obtained during the course of the investigation, as well as independent witness statements, it appears that the collision was not the fault of the driver, the department stated on Monday. The driver was fully cooperative during the investigation and volunteered to undergo an evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert. A DRE is a law enforcement officer specially trained in DUI investigations, with additional training in detecting impairment of drivers under the influence of illicit, OTC, and/or prescription drugs.

No signs of impairment were detected. There were no indications of excessive speed, reckless or negligent driving, or disregard for the safety of others by the driver.

The pedestrian remains in serious but stable condition in a Seattle area hospital. According to a family member, it will be a long road to recovery, but the prognosis for a full recovery is good. Investigators will interview the pedestrian once they are medically allowed to do so.