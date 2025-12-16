Drive sober this holiday season so everyone makes it home safe

The holidays are a time for gathering with family and friends, which is why the Region 2 Target Zero Task Force and Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) are reminding everyone to make safe choices and drive sober this holiday season.

Impaired driving continues to be a leading contributor to fatal crashes in Washington.

The Region 2 Target Zero Task Force has announced that they are deploying High Visibility Enforcement patrols from Dec. 19–20 to monitor for motorists who are driving under the influence. These patrols will be active throughout Grays Harbor, Mason and Pacific counties and are part of the annual “Night of 1,000 Stars” campaign, which represents the 1,000 badges across Washington who are working to keep impaired drivers off the state’s roadways.

In 2024, 346 people were killed in impaired driver involved crashes in Washington. The WTSC urges everyone to plan ahead for a sober ride home well before imbibing alcohol. Families should not have to experience the heartbreak of losing loved ones around the holidays due to a completely preventable tragedy.

“Driving under the influence is a preventable crime,” said Dale Green, Aberdeen Police Chief. “Officers, deputies and troopers throughout our region work tirelessly to prevent DUI collisions and future tragedies. They do so by proactively stopping potentially intoxicated drivers through traffic enforcement. We would rather people make responsible choices prior to getting behind the wheel and endangering themselves and others.”

Research shows that everyone is too impaired to drive safely with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.05 percent or higher. At this level, drivers are twice as likely to be involved in a crash compared to those who are sober.

For more information on impaired driving and safety resources, visit https://www.togetherwegetthere.com/impaired-driving/.