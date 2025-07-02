D&R Theatre experiencing renaissance

Monday evening the D&R Theatre’s lights glowed warmly for a night that truly belonged to some of Grays Harbor’s most remarkable individuals — champions whose everyday courage, joy, and advocacy are worthy of recognition.

The community Red Carpet Night, produced by the Moyer Multimedia husband-and-wife team and narrated by Rick Moyer, brought neighbors together to celebrate the premiere of “Living My Best Life,” a video series sponsored by Grays Harbor County Public Health. Each short film offered a window into the lives of Collin, Lacey, Hannah, Margaret, Craig, and Makayla, individuals whose strength and determination shine brightly, often in quiet, persistent ways that go unnoticed all too often.

The D&R Theatre was transformed into a place of celebration, laughter, and inspiration as these stories unfolded on the big screen.

Among those was Dee-Dee Garman, a lifelong Grays Harbor resident and advocate whose leadership has helped build a more inclusive future for others. Reflecting on her journey raising her daughter Lacey, Garman shared how the kindness and support she received decades ago sparked her lifelong mission. Now serving as Grays Harbor County’s developmental disabilities program coordinator, she works to ensure families today can find the support and resources they need in a welcoming, informed community.

“We have to include people,” Garman said. “It’s not about what we’re asked to give, it’s about what people give back.” With a warm smile, she added, “It’s the people that make people happy.”

The stories shared this night weren’t about limitations of disabilities; they were about possibility. They showcased individuals who contribute daily as workers, volunteers, and advocates, enriching the community with their perspectives, talents, and kindness. Each video reminded the audience that true inclusion is about more than support; it’s about celebration.

Music adds its voice to the D&R’s vibrant reawakening

Living My Best Life came on the heels of the D&R Theatre’s official reopening for World Music Day. The venue pulsed with the sounds of musicians and singers, cheers, and shared connection. Artists like Lisette Bennest, Adrian Thomas of One Way Sky, and Dr. Mumbai took the stage and performed for the audience.

Renowned rock and roll photographer Darrell Westmoreland captured moments while helping ready the theatre, and front of house engineer James Wilson brought each note to life, ensuring every voice, musical or personal, was heard.

These two events showed what the D&R Theatre’s revival truly means — the return of a stage for all voices. It is a place where music and personal stories stand side-by-side, each reminding Grays Harbor of its greatest strength, its people.

As the final credits rolled on Red Carpet Night, the assembled audience was reminded that their neighbors’ stories are worth celebrating.