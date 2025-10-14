District Court’s Blake Refund Day event a success

On Sept. 30 The Grays Harbor County District Court held a Blake Refund Day, part of the statewide effort to refund legal financial obligations (LFO) tied to convictions affected by the Washington Supreme Court’s State v. Blake decision.

The Washington Courts official website states, “In 2021, the Washington State Supreme Court found the law criminalizing drug possession unconstitutional. As a result of this decision, known as State v. Blake, any Blake-related convictions in Washington State qualify to be removed (vacated) from one’s criminal record, and any legal financial obligations paid as a result qualify for financial reimbursement.”

According to a press release issued by District Court on Monday, approximately 2,500 Grays Harbor County District Court cases were found eligible for LFO reimbursements, representing nearly $550,000 in refunds. More than two dozen community members attended the event in person, with over $10,000 in refunds approved on-site.

“Blake Refund Day was a major undertaking that brought real financial relief to our community,” said District Court Presiding Judge Megan Valentine via press release. “I’m incredibly proud of our court staff, who worked many extra hours to make this possible.”

Valentine secured approximately $15,000 in funding to date from the state of Washington to help cover the staff time devoted to processing and verifying refund eligibility. The event also featured community partners who provided information and support services, including the Quinault Wellness Center, Northwest Justice Project, and the DUI Therapeutic Court.

“The success of this event reflects true collaboration between the court and local partners,” said Valentine. “Together, we helped ensure that justice and fairness reach every corner of Grays Harbor County.”

For more information about the Blake Refund process, residents who received notice of eligibility may contact the Grays Harbor County District Court.