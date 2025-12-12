Cosmopolis police chief involved in Raymond wreck

The Cosmopolis Police Department confirms a serious two-vehicle collision involving Cosmopolis Chief of Police Heath Layman that occurred Wednesday evening in the city of Raymond.

The incident took place at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 and Franklin Street in Raymond.

Chief Layman was driving a marked patrol vehicle southbound on U.S. Highway 101 when a separate vehicle, traveling east on Franklin Street, failed to yield to traffic at a stop sign.

The striking vehicle abruptly entered the roadway and T-boned the marked police car, resulting in significant damage to both vehicles.

Chief Layman successfully removed the patrol car from the main roadway and, with the assistance of emergency lights, began directing traffic and rendering aid to the driver of the striking vehicle to prevent a secondary collision until local law enforcement arrived.

The driver of the striking vehicle was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Chief Layman was treated at a local hospital for a suspected injury to the wrist.

Due to the location of the collision, the crash investigation is being conducted by the Raymond Police Department. The Cosmopolis Police Department is cooperating fully with their investigation.