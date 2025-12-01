Community turns out for Ocean Shores tree lighting

Residents treated to live music, hot cocoa and cookies and man-made snow

By Jerry Knaak The Daily World • December 1, 2025 1:30 am
The Faith Community Choir performed at the Ocean Shores Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
The city of Ocean Shores held a well-attended Christmas tree lighting ceremony at its Convention Center on Friday, Nov. 28.

Gladys Whitney and Scott Malone and the Faith Community Choir performed classic Christmas songs while Santa and Mrs. Claus took time out from their busy schedule at the North Pole to hand out candy canes and pose for photos. Volunteers handed out hot cocoa and cookies. Mayor Frank Elduen officiated the ceremonies as Santa lit the tree accompanied by a blast of man-made snow.

Gladys Whitney and Scott Malone performed at the Ocean Shores Christmas tree lighting event.

Santa and Mrs. Claus pose for a photo at the Ocean Shores Christmas tree lighting event.

