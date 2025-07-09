Community fondly remembers Westport’s Michael Bruce

Grays Harbor County Hospital District 2 board chair and former mayor of Westport Michael Bruce died on July 1 at the age of 71.

Friends, colleagues, the city of Westport and Harbor Regional Health, among others have been sharing their thoughts, condolences and remembrances.

The South Beach Community Bulletin Board Facebook page posted an In Memoriam from Bruce’s family that reads in part, “It is with heavy hearts that we share that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, longtime Westport resident and former three-term Mayor Michael Bruce, passed away on Tuesday, July 1st, at Grays Harbor Regional Health in Aberdeen. His huge and loving heart could no longer support the multiple complications related to his long standing kidney failure.”

Bruce, a Washington State graduate, served as the mayor of Westport for 12 years. He worked in the Ocosta School District as the librarian and technology director in the elementary and junior/senior high schools for eight years and he was also an accomplished photographer.

Grays Harbor County Commissioner Vickie Raines forged her relationship with Bruce through their common experiences as elected officials.

“I had the extreme pleasure of working with Michael when we both served as mayors. He was always very jovial, supportive, and most importantly, he expressed his genuine care for his city and our community,” Raines said. “Since our time as mayors, we have worked together discussing hospital issues, as he served as a commissioner for Harbor Regional Health. He also served on the county’s Marine Resource Committee supporting habitat, our fisheries, as well as joining efforts to do something to fight erosion along our beaches. Michael was an incredible colleague, mentor and friend. He will be missed, but has left an incredible, positive mark on Grays Harbor County. My thoughts go out to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

John Shaw served with Bruce on the Grays Harbor Hospital District 2 Board of Commissioners and Marine Resources Committee.

“I got to know Michael initially as Westport’s long standing mayor, having served his community in that position for 12 years,” Shaw wrote via email. “Michael was always a strong supporter of the Westport South Beach Historical Society and we got to know each even better serving on the Grays Harbor Marine Resources Committee with him representing the seafood producers. We served together on the hospital board where he was always a positive and engaged voice. His public service will be greatly missed.”

Harbor Regional Health and the city of Westport posted tributes to Bruce on Facebook as well.

Harbor Regional Health:

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our cherished friend, colleague, and tireless community champion, Board Chair Michael Bruce. Michael’s dedication to improving the health and well being of our community was unwavering. He consistently sought opportunities to expand and enhance healthcare services, driven by a sincere commitment to meeting the needs of the people of Grays Harbor.

Michael was more than his roles; he was a compassionate leader whose generosity, kindness, and genuine care touched countless lives. Anyone who spent time with Michael knows how deeply he listened, how genuinely he cared, and how easily his warmth could make you feel seen and valued. He had a unique ability to connect personally with everyone he encountered, always remembering names, family stories, and the little details that mattered most.

Michael dedicated himself wholeheartedly to serving others, not just as Hospital Commissioner and Chair of our Board, but also as a beloved teacher, civic leader, and mayor of Westport. His quiet strength guided our organization through significant changes and challenges, always prioritizing the well being of the people around him.

Even during his own personal health battles, Michael showed extraordinary resilience and commitment, continuing to participate actively in meetings and events. His courage, humor, and kindness remained a source of inspiration and comfort to us all.

We at Harbor Regional Health are deeply grateful for Michael’s service, friendship, and the lasting impact he made on our community. He will be profoundly missed.

City of Westport:

Honoring former Mayor Michael Bruce

The city of Westport is saddened to share the news of the passing of former Mayor Michael Bruce, who served our city with dedication, humility, and heart from 2004 to 2015.

Michael was a steady and thoughtful leader whose time in office left a meaningful mark on Westport. Whether navigating city challenges, supporting community programs, or simply being a friendly and familiar face around town, he always put people first.

Beyond City Hall, Michael was a teacher, a neighbor, and a passionate advocate for the Westport community. He believed in public service and lived that belief through decades of commitment, not just as mayor, but in countless other ways that helped shape our city for the better.

We are grateful for his years of leadership and the care he showed to so many. His legacy lives on in the community he helped strengthen and the lives he touched along the way.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time. He will be missed, but always remembered.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Missy, his son Torry (Melany) and grandson Jonas; his daughter Bryanne and granddaughter, Marci Lynn; his three brothers, Jim Bill, Pat, and Randy and his sister, Sis. A celebration of life is planned for the fall.