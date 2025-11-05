Coastal flood warning issued for Grays Harbor

An updated coastal flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service Seattle in effect until Thursday at 10 p.m. for the Northern Washington coast and Grays Harbor County coast.

“Moderate to major coastal flooding is expected. Inundation of 2 to 3 feet above ground level is possible along shorelines and low-lying coastal areas,” adds the National Weather Service. “There is high confidence in the water levels reaching moderate to major flood inundations coincident with the midday high tides, particularly in Westport and La Push. Wave activity is expected to peak on Thursday, potentially resulting in as many or more impacts than the high tide on Wednesday.

“Significant coastal flooding due to high tides and storm surge is expected. This is expected to lead to numerous road closures. Low-lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Shoreline erosion or damage may occur. Strong surf and sneaker waves can knock people off their feet, move driftwood and debris causing injury, and cause localized beach and coastal erosion,” explains the National Weather Service. “Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inundation above ground level refers to the height above the Mean Higher High Water level. Never turn your back on the ocean and keep children and pets close. Know the tides and surf forecast. Follow warning signs and respect barriers.”

This warning is in effect until Thursday at 10 p.m.

If you live in a flood-prone area or are camping in a low-lying area, get to higher ground immediately. If told to evacuate, do so immediately.

Lock your home when you leave. If you have time, disconnect utilities and appliances. Don’t go into a basement, or any room, if water covers the electrical outlets or if cords are submerged. If you see sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping, or popping noises, get out. Stay out of water that may have electricity in it.

Don’t walk through flood waters. It only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock you off your feet. If you are trapped by moving water, move to the highest possible point and call 911 if possible.

When heavy rain occurs, there is a risk of flooding, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone regions. It is important to never attempt to drive through water on the road, regardless of how deep it appears.

According to the National Weather Service, as little as 12 inches of rushing water can sweep away most vehicles.

Rainy weather driving tips

Turn on headlights — Even in daylight, using headlights can help improve visibility and let other drivers know where you are.

While driving — Stick to the middle lanes and stay on elevated ground. Rainwater tends to accumulate at the road edges.

Keep clear of puddles — Driving through puddles or low rainwater areas can cause vehicles to hydroplane or skid out of control.

Maintain a safe distance from large vehicles — Trucks or buses can produce a water spray that hampers visibility.

Avoid flooded zones — If you encounter a flooded road, make a U-turn and go back. The powerful currents of flash floods can carry drivers off the road. Driving through deep water can also damage a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning occurs when a vehicle begins to slide uncontrollably on wet roads. This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control.

Hydroplaning is primarily caused by three factors: Vehicle speed — When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather. Water depth — The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning. Tire tread depth — Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know: Ease off the accelerator — Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction. Turn into the skid — Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control. Make sure the tires reconnect with the road — During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control. Brake gently as needed — Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

— Source: The National Weather Service