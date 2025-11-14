City Council meetings round-up

Aberdeen

2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday of every month

6:30 p.m at City Hall

https://www.aberdeenwa.gov/275/City-Council

Nov. 12 meeting

Passed the first reading of the B&O tax model ordinance.

Passed the first reading of the request to adjust the current Low-income Senior rate income threshold from 300% of the poverty guidelines to 200% of the Poverty Guidelines.

Approved the third reading and final passage of the 2025 Supplemental Budget Ordinance.

Approved the third reading and final passage of the 2026 Preliminary Budget.

Approved the sewer CCTV inspection contract with Vector Services, LLC in the amount of $1,200,000.

Authorized the Mayor to execute the agreements with GTH for state and federal governmental affairs services for the contract cycle of 2026 – 2027 to continue partnering with the City of Hoquiam promoting the joint legislative plan for the Aberdeen-Hoquiam Flood Protection Project and the US 12 Highway-Rail Separation Project.

Authorized the execution of the supplemental agreement with RH2 Engineering, Inc in the amount of $34,259.42.

Approved the Alternative 8 configuration for the US 12 Highway – Rail Separation Project as the final design and property acquisition.

Cosmopolis

https://cosmopolis-wa.municodemeetings.com/

Next meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 19

7 p.m. at City Hall

Elma

https://www.cityofelma.com/meetings

First, third, and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual

6 p.m. at City Hall

Nov. 3 meeting

The council held public hearings on the B&O tax, the 2026 Property Tax Levy, and the first hearing of the 2026 budget.

The contract for the Water and Sewer Controls project that will cost $161,335 was approved.

Ordinance 1223 Property Tax Levy was approved.

Following the first reading of B&O tax, the council approved Ordinance 1224 B&O tax, which will move the B&O tax forward for a second reading on Dec. 1.

A discussion of licensed adult family homes in the city was added to the agenda.

Next meeting is Monday, Nov. 17

Hoquiam

https://www.cityofhoquiam.com/page/hoquiam-city-council

2nd and 4th Monday of each month, Nov. 24 and Dec. 22 meeting have been cancelled

7 p.m. at City Hall

Nov. 10 meeting

Approved the purchase of 1,000 residential water meters from HD Fowler for $334,323.

Authorized agreements with Lexipol (public safety policy software platform) for the City, Fire Department and Police Department with a one-time implementation cost of $53,622 and an annual cost of $29,560.

Passed an ordinance extending a moratorium on the licensing, regulation, location and permitting of transitional housing, permanent supportive housing, indoor emergency shelters and indoor emergency housing, for an additional six months.

Passed an ordinance relating to ad valorem tax; setting and levying the ad valorem tax levies for the General Fund, Emergency Management Services, the Fire Truck Bond Fund and Fire Ladder Truck Bond Fund of the City of Hoquiam for fiscal year 2026.

Resolved to certify refund levies in its collection for Basic fund, EMS, Bond-Ladder Truck and Bond-Fire Truck.

McCleary

https://www.cityofmccleary.com/meetings

Second and fourth Wednesday of each month in person and virtual

McCleary Community Center at 6: 30 p.m.

Nov. 5 meeting

The council approved the Grays Harbor County Tax Refund Levy for an amount of $202.50.

The first reading of Ordinance 896 Property Tax Levy was held.

Council approved Resolution 786, which authorizes city staff to initiate the annexation review process for Ranch at Camp Creek LLC’s property.

The council heard a presentation by Apollo Solutions Group regarding the services they could provide for the solar project that is still pending.

Austin Neary was recognized for completing his apprenticeship and earning his lineman certificate.

On Nov. 19, there will be a public hearing to discuss the 2026 preliminary budget, followed by a council meeting.

Montesano

https://www.cityofmontesano.com/government/city_council.php

Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Montesano

City Hall at 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 10 meeting

Held the first readings for the Ad Valorem Tax Lev and amending the utility ordinance to authorize an increase from 8.5% to 10% for the utility (water, sewer, and storm water) tax, repealing Resolution #1006 EMS rate, and the 2026 budget.

On Nov. 25, there will be a second reading of these ordinances, resolution, and budget.

Oakville

https://www.oakvillecityhall.com/

Second and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual

Oakville City Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 meeting

The council approved an ordinance that will change city hall hours to 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning in January 2026.

The 2026 Tax Levy Ad Valorem ordinance was approved.

Appointment of a municipal court judge for 2026 was moved to the next meeting.

Ocean Shores

https://www.osgov.com/government/city_council.php

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.

The city of Ocean Shores cancelled its special city council meeting scheduled for Nov. 10, and the regular meeting scheduled for Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Westport

https://www.ci.westport.wa.us/government/city_council/index.php

2nd and last Monday of each month (7 p.m.) and the 3rd Thursday of each month (1 p.m.)

City Council Chambers

Nov. 10 meeting

Drafted a letter in support of the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department amid the County’s current budget deliberations and potential $8.5 million deficit in 2026.

Announced plans to issue a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for design and construction administration services for the Fishermen’s Memorial Improvement Project.

Passed an ordinance regarding standards for Short-Term Occupancy facilities.

Presented a tsunami tower project update.

Authorized Jackson Civil Engineering, LLC, to perform an alternatives analysis for improvements along E Spokane Avenue between N Olympia Street and N Broadway Street at a cost not to exceed $5,000.

Authorized the mayor to execute the Interagency Agreement with the Washington State Department of Commerce for the FY2026 GMA Periodic Update Grant valued at $10,000.